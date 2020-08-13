The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
COVID-19 multiplies traffic deaths, injuries from increased use of electric scooters, motorcycles

Public opts out of public transport due to coronavirus * Israel has ‘third world transportation chaos’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 12:29
Buses on a Public transport route in Jerusalem on March 16, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Buses on a Public transport route in Jerusalem on March 16, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
COVID-19 is reshaping how Israelis commute, as people shift from public transportation and private cars to use electric scooters and motorcycles, resulting in more injuries and deaths due to a lack of nationwide enforcement, Or Yarok (Green Light) spokesperson Oz Dror told The Jerusalem Post. 
Pointing to the nationwide lockdown, Dror says that there has been a 70% decrease in cars on the roads, yet the decrease in accidents “was less than you’d expect” in April. While in the EU there was a 36% drop in accidents, Israel reported a drop of only half that much - 19%. Italy reported the greatest drop in lethal accidents (86%); some countries, like France, reported an increase in speeding violations, which they suggest is because the empty roads tempt people to drive 50% above the speed limit. 
On Sunday, 16-year-old Shmuel Glick was killed while riding his electric scooter in Jerusalem. His death is sadly among an increasing list of Israelis who have lost their lives or suffered trauma due to this new means of transportation. Last year, 17-year-old Ari Nesher was killed when soccer player Itzhak Asefa ran him over while Nesher was riding an electric scooter. Model Shlomit Malka slipped off her electric scooter in 2017 and was put on a ventilation machine. She eventually recovered. 
“There are 300,000 electric scooters on the road”, Dror said, “and the state does nothing.” Judging by the number of accidents involving such scooters - 807 injured persons in 2019 to 286 in 2018 - it appears that the number of riders has tripled, if not more.  
He goes on to list the dangers: no license is needed to ride a scooter, the Police lacks traffic officers and no special lanes were created for riders, which means they compete with pedestrians on the pavements or with cars on the road - risking hitting people or being hit themselves. 
“When we talk about wearing a helmet, the educational campaign has utterly failed,” he said. 
Out of those suffering head injuries while riding scooters, 80% don’t wear a helmet. Over half of the riders (56%) don’t wear a helmet at all, and 17% talk on the phone while they ride. 
“In Berlin, they expanded lanes so people who ride scooters could bypass one another without getting too close and get infected with COVID-19," he told the Post. “Here, everybody is competing with everybody over roads and space. Israel has third-world-level transportation chaos,” he said. 
Due to COVID-19, some people sold their car to make ends meet, and many began to seek work in delivery services. As many people began working from home to reduce the risk of being infected, the demand for electric scooters went up, especially in cities.
“The human factor is what causes 90% of accidents,” director of the Shlomo Shmeltzer Institute Dr. Ilit Oppenheim told the Post. “The other factors are infrastructure and vehicles.”   
A strong supporter of the view that this is not an either-or issue, Dr. Oppenheim explained that we are already in the beginning of a revolution in how people commute.
She mentioned General Motor’s OnStar service as one example. When users have technical troubles with their car, all they need to do is place a finger on the dashboard and a signal is sent to get help. 
“The future will be about Vehicle to Everything (V2E) communication”, she said. “A car will ‘speak’ with electric scooters around it, as well as with the traffic lights and pedestrians who have mobile phones.” 
This would be effective in several ways. For example, an emergency vehicle would get a clear path to the hospital as it would “speak” to all other cars on the road as well as to traffic lights, not to mention "telling" the hospital ER unit to prepare to accept the patient.  
Until this day arrives, she says that “we need to offer a holistic solution” to save lives on the road during COVID-19. 


