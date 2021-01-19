COVID-19: Ultra-Orthodox cities have lowest number of enforcement fines

A new study has demonstrated that ultra-Orthodox cities have the lowest rates of COVID-19 fines issued by the authorities for violation of government regulations, despite having some of the highest rates of coronavirus infections.According to research conducted for the Israel Be Free religious freedom organization, the number of fines issued in the largest ultra-Orthodox cities, including Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Beitar Illit and Elad, is some 18 times lower than the 50 cities with the highest rate of fines to COVID-19 patients. For example, 15,294 residents of Tel Aviv have contracted the coronavirus as of January 12, and 23,101 fines have been issued by the police for various infractions of Health Ministry coronavirus regulations in the city, a rate of 1.51 fines per resident infected with COVID-19.In Haifa, 0.83 fines have been issued per resident who has contracted the virus, and in Petah Tikva the rate is 0.48 fines per infected person.But the rates of fines to infections in the ultra-Orthodox population centers are far lower.In Modi’in Illit, the rate is an infinitesimal 0.077 fines per resident who has contracted the virus. In Bnei Brak the rate is just 0.14, in In Beitar Illit it is 0.19, in Elad 0.18, and in Rechasim 0.16.At the same time, the ultra-Orthodox cities have been the sites of some of the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, with most of them having been listed as red cities for substantial periods throughout the duration of the pandemic.
The rates of fines per infected resident are far higher in Arab cities and towns, which have also experienced heavy outbreaks of the disease.The Beduin city of Rahat in southern Israel has a rate of 2.3 fines per resident infected with COVID-19, Arrabe in the Lower Galilee has a rate of 3.0, and an astonishing 5.65 in Jisr e-Zarka in the Haifa district.The research was conducted by Tal Elovitz for Israel Be Free based on data on the number of fines issued from the Justice Ministry and Health Ministry figures for the number of COVID-19 infections in given municipal authorities.