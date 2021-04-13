The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID-19: What happens when Israel's unpaid leave program ends June 30?

As of this week, more than 547,000 people are still out of work according to Israel Employment Services, a bit less than 10%, despite the reopening of the economy.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 13, 2021 17:02
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 Israel's Halat (unpaid leave) program for unemployment benefits has provided an economic safety net for hundreds of thousands of unemployed Israelis throughout the pandemic. But with the program scheduled to end June 30, what's next?
Israel's unemployment rate averaged about 16% over the course of the pandemic and reached as high as 22% during the first lockdown last April, with more than one million people out of work at that time. As of this week, more than 547,000 people are still out of work according to Israel Employment Services, a bit less than 10%, despite the reopening of the economy.
Since the state has committed to Halat benefits through the end of June, economists are concerned that many free-riders have put off returning to the workforce to enjoy what is for some a paid vacation. Last month, the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee approved a plan to offer a package of benefits worth thousands of shekels to people who return to work by the end of April. However, it seems, many are waiting until the last minute to go back to work, and companies are finding that the pool of low-skilled workers available for hire is small. About 20% of those currently unemployed are young and single, according to reports.  
Israel's challenge for July 1 and onward is twofold: A safety net must be provided for the many households that legitimately need the help, while weaning off freeloaders and getting them back to work.
In an interview this week on 103FM, National Employment Services director Rami Grauer provided details of a plan his office would recommend to the government to update Halat benefits. Among the plan's main points would be shortening the eligibility period for receiving benefits, and reducing payments based on one's age and marital status. Those under age 25 would no longer be granted benefits, and people over age 45 would be limited to 140 days of unemployment, compared to the 175 currently on the books. Benefits could also be reduced by 10% a month until it reaches 50% of the original salary. Grauer also suggested that people would have to prove that they are actively looking for work or undergoing professional retraining in order to receive payments.
That last point is crucial. Economists have noted that the pandemic exposed deep gaps in technical training within Israeli society. The roughly 10% of Israelis working in hi-tech and other lucrative fields did well this year, while many in low-trained fields suffered. As part of the back-to-work plan suggested by Grauer, Employment Services will help facilitate professional training programs and courses by offering grant and benefit packages as well.
Grauer noted that approval of the plan would require a functional government, something that still seems a long way off. "If there won't be any decision by July 1, many people will be left without a safety net," he said.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Israel Katz seems to see things differently. While the original Halat legislation stipulated that benefits would be reduced by 10% in the event that unemployment drops below 10%, Katz said last week that no such cut will be made, despite Israel's improving position. It is not yet clear how that will play out.
A report by BDO Israel chief economist Chen Herzog published Monday found that Israel's public companies recorded an average 8% decrease in salary expenses in 2020, mostly due to employees released for unpaid leave due to the pandemic. The results reflect the negative incentive the Halat program created for employees and employers to adapt productively to the situation. "The result, paradoxically, was that Halat also harmed the companies that were able to grow during the economic crisis," because it encouraged them to reduce operations, Herzog said.  
Looking ahead, the government must replace the Halat method with mechanisms that encourage growth and productivity instead of unemployment and increasing artificial wage costs, the report concluded.


Tags Money Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by