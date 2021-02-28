The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID crisis: Amid scenes of mass Purim gathering, ‘R’ approaches 1

In Arab society the R is even higher at 1.12.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 11:38
PURIM MAY be all about simcha, but happiness may be elusive for a lot of us this year. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PURIM MAY be all about simcha, but happiness may be elusive for a lot of us this year.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A day after scenes of mass illegal gatherings filled the Internet, the Health Ministry reported that the reproduction rate has reached 0.99. Now, ministry officials are saying that there is a chance the next stage of reliefs will have to be reduced or delayed.
The country is meant to re-open cafes, restaurants, event gardens and more amenities at hotels beginning on March 7, as well as classrooms for students in grades 7-10. However, if the reproduction rate continues to climb and infection spreads, it is possible that the government will need to delay these openings.
“If the reproduction rate remains as it is today it is possible - borderline but possible” to open up,” coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told Ynet. “If it goes beyond this, then we will have to think about it carefully.”
He said that the government’s priority would be education and that allowing students in grades 7-10 to return to their classrooms would likely occur either way.
And as for Passover?
“Right now, I have a very hard time predicting Passover,” Ash told Ynet. “It seems far-fetched” that it would be without restrictions.
The reproduction rate of 0.99 is the highest it has been in recent weeks, up from 0.97 the day before and under 0.8 only a week prior. The reproduction rate or “R” indicates how infectious the disease is - the higher the number the more people one sick person infects.
In Arab society the R is even higher at 1.12.
Health officials believe the British variant, which accounts for around 80% to 90% of all cases in the country, is the culprit behind the increased spread.
Of course, this current R is reflective only of the openings of classrooms and commerce that Israel took in the last two weeks and does not yet include the illegal Purim gatherings that could lead to even greater recorded infection in the next 10 days.
Ash told Ynet that “if there is a miracle and there were only vaccinated people [at the Purim parties[ there will be no adhesions. But the likelihood is that this is not the case.”
The government is expected to meet this week to discuss the next phase. As has been the case in the past, it is likely that the Health Ministry will be backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Blue and White will want to push forward with a green passport program and continue opening up the economy.
According to the most recent data, 1,429 people were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday - 6% of those screened tested positive. Some 776 were in serious condition, including more than 200 who were intubated.


Tags purim Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by