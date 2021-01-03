The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID haredi unit head: Enforcement ineffective

Speaking in an online press conference, Numa said infection rates in the ultra-Orthodox sector now account for a quarter of all infections.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 3, 2021 21:37
Israeli police officers clash with Ultra Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the enforcement of coronavirus emergency regulations, in the Ultra Orthodox jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, October 4, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers clash with Ultra Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the enforcement of coronavirus emergency regulations, in the Ultra Orthodox jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, October 4, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Roni Numa, the Head of the Health Ministry’s coronavirus department for the ultra-Orthodox community, said on Sunday that there was a lack of coronavirus enforcement in the sector because of its political power and the upcoming elections.
Numa denied however that the COVID-19 infection rate in the yeshiva system is out of control, although said several factors had led to an increase in the number of students being infected.
Speaking in an online press conference, Numa said infection rates in the ultra-Orthodox sector now account for a quarter of all infections, while the sector accounts for 11 to 12% of the general population, after having come down dramatically at the end of October and November.
Numa said the reason for this was general apathy in the sector towards the COVID-19 crisis, with people thinking either that the pandemic was coming to an end, or that the sector had herd immunity from the previous high levels of infection or from the current vaccination program.
He added that “pirate weddings” meaning weddings with large numbers of guests were taking place within the ultra-Orthodox sector contributing to the spike in infections.
Numa said that enforcement of the regulations in the ultra-Orthodox equivalent of high-schools had also declined, further sharpening the infection rate.
Asked whether the lack of enforcement in the ultra-Orthodox sector was due to ultra-Orthodox political power against the background of new elections, Numa said that he did indeed believe that this power has affected enforcement.
“There are places that we would have wished to see more enforcement,” said Numa.
“The Education Ministry knows about these things, and the Israel Police knows about these things. Enforcement in some of these places, especially in educational institutions, is not effective enough. We are in a complicated election campaign and these things have an influence. Anyone who says they don’t influence is obscuring the truth.”
Addressing the infection rate in ultra-Orthodox yeshivas, Numa said that since the beginning of the Winter term in the middle of October, just under 1,000 yeshiva students who attend yeshivas approved by the Health Ministry to operate during the pandemic have been infected, out of a total of some 42,000.
About 13,000 of those students have already contracted and recovered from the coronavirus however.
Currently, there are 495 active cases within the yeshivas.
Numa said that the situation in the yeshivas was not where he would have wanted it to be, and pointed specifically to the fact that testing in yeshivas has been given lower priority than other sectors and institutions.
This has led to severe delays in obtaining test results of up to five days, leading some students to abandon their isolation before receiving the results.
At the same time, Numa said the yeshivas have become less stringent in enforcing regulations than they were earlier in the semester, saying that mask wearing had declined while the original efforts of yeshiva administrations to disperse students to different locations had stopped in many cases and that central study halls were once again being used.
“The Infection rate inside the yeshivas is under control,” said Numa.
“I would have hoped we had lower numbers, but it’s not about to collapse and close down the yeshivas.”


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox haredi demographics haredi population in israel haredim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by