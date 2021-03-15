COVID: Jabbed tourists may be able to enter by mid-April – tourism min.

Vaccinated tourists might be able to enter Israel beginning as early as mid-April, Tourism Minister O rit Farkash-Hacohen told The Jerusalem Post Monday on the side of a conference organized by the Israel National Institute for Health Policy Research.

“We are working on the issue; I hope that we can start around mid-April,” she said.

During the conference, she pointed out that the income from foreign tourists is going to be very important for the tourism sector and that she is working on an outline with the Health Ministry to allow international visitors.

At the moment, regardless of their vaccination status, non-citizens are allowed into the country only in very limited circumstances and need permission from a special governmental committee.

Representatives of most parties running in the upcoming March 23 election took part in the panel to discuss their vision for public health in Israel.

“I will explain what my fear is: that people will say that we have devoted tens of billions to the health care system and now is the time to focus on education, welfare, security,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said during the event. “Neglecting the health care budget would be a bitter mistake. The coronavirus crisis has taught us just the opposite – investing in the healthcare system is a smart, long-term investment.”

