The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID: New doc valid throughout 2021 to replace recovery, vax papers

Recovery certifications are expected to expire as early as June 30. Holders will be able to receive new documentation attesting their coronavirus status.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 17, 2021 17:07
A worker at the south Tel Aviv vaccination center administers the coronavirus vaccine to a foreign national. (photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
A worker at the south Tel Aviv vaccination center administers the coronavirus vaccine to a foreign national.
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
The Health Ministry is working on replacing the vaccination and recovery certificates with a new document, an individual certificate that will be valid until the end of 2021, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Thursday.
According to the spokesperson, some recovery certificates in Israel are expected to expire as early as June 30. Their holders will therefore be able to receive new documentation attesting their coronavirus status.
When Israel started its vaccination campaign at the end of December, the certificates it issued to fully immunized individuals – a week after the second shot – had a validity of six months. Health officials and experts were waiting to see how long the protection granted by the vaccine would last, with the idea that a booster might be needed as early as half a year after the completion of the process.
Vaccinated and recovered Israelis became entitled to a green pass in order access several venues and activities, which also had a validity of six months.
By the beginning of May, as time had gone by and the immunity continued to last, the Health Ministry extended the validity of the green pass until the end of 2021, adding that Israelis would likely not need another shot until that point.
As the morbidity in the country plummeted, Israel dropped its green pass system at the beginning of June.
However, coronavirus documentation remains important for many purposes. Those who are vaccinated or recovered are exempt from quarantine if they return from abroad or if they come in contact with an identified corona patient.
In addition, there are countries abroad that accept Israeli certificates in order to allow in the travelers or to permit them to skip the isolation period. As it happened in Israel until last month, a vaccination or recovery certificate is sometimes necessary to access selected activities, such as cultural venues.
In the meantime, those whose original vaccination certificates expired after six months, can already download their new one valid until December 31 from the Health Ministry’s website.
The current certificate, as well as the new certificate that the ministry is working on, are going to be valid until the end of 2021 also for those who are just getting vaccinated now, in spite of the fact that their immunity will likely last more than that.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by