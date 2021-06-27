COVID outbreak in Israel: Should we push the panic button?

Coronavirus cases in Israel are spiking. The government over the weekend reinstituted the mask mandate so fast that citizens barely knew it was lifted. And the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday is expected to add a series of additional restrictions on the public. Is this the start of a fourth wave, or just part of the topsy-turvy new COVID-19 world? Israel must respond quickly and resolutely to the latest COVID-19 outbreak, but there is no reason to panic just yet, health experts agree. Here is what is known: The Delta variant, according to at least one study, doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the previously dominant Alpha (British) variant. However, two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are between 88% and 96% effective against preventing hospitalization and severe disease.Sixty percent of the public is inoculated. The Delta variant does strike people who have been vaccinated.In Israel, there was an increase in the number of new daily cases last week. However, there was no corresponding increase in the number of people hospitalized. About one-third of new cases were people who had been inoculated.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The country experienced “a terrible last year,” but now “we know what to do. We know how to stop the chain of infection. We know how to behave – what to do and what not to do,” Hadassah-University Medical Center head Zeev Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post. “The hospitals are prepared.” Moreover, there is a prime minister and minister of health, who in their first weeks have already shown more transparency than the previous government. As such, “the public will be more likely to collaborate” with their decisions, Rotstein added. Israel is not in the same danger as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, said epidemiologist Hagai Levine. But there is a danger of a massive outbreak and in that case, people will get infected and some may even die. There are currently around 350,000 Israelis who are either unvaccinated or for whom the vaccine is not optimally effective for various reasons. Based on traditional percentages, according to Prof. Eli Waxman, who served as the National Security Council’s expert advisers committee concerning the coronavirus outbreak during the previous waves, that would mean 50,000 serious patients. While it can be assumed that not everyone will get sick, and more likely only 10% or 20%, “we don’t want to have thousands of severely ill people again,” Waxman said. And because there are several uncertainties, Israel must take swift and decisive – but measured – action to stop the spread of the virus.In other words, Israel should not panic, but it should also not just pretend like everything is OK.“Widespread infection of children is something we should avoid,” Waxman stressed. While it is true that most children would only experience mild symptoms or less, there is evidence that a percentage would suffer from long-term effects such as long COVID or other complications. “And we don’t know how infrequent or frequent this would be with the new variant,” Waxman said. Also, widespread infection of children would inevitably reach the adults - as Israel already sees happening. On Friday, Israel rolled back out the mandate to wear masks in closed spaces. On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the appointment of Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa has been appointed as a special coronavirus airport commissioner. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to announce a plan to limit the participation of people who are not vaccinated in activities where large crowds are expected by reinstituting the green passport. It will likely also discuss plans to ensure that the infrastructure for cutting off infection chains – test, trace, isolate – is properly working.The public can also do its part by getting vaccinated.“People who can be vaccinated and are not doing so are simply putting themselves and those around them in danger,” Bennett said at the cabinet meeting Sunday morning. Health officials cannot say that this current outbreak will continue growing. But they cannot also not say that it won’t. Using masks, the green passport, isolating cost little and could have a big impact. “If we do these things in parallel, and we advance as much as possible the vaccination of children, then we will be able to contain this outbreak without any drastic measures,” Waxman said. “If we lose control, meaning the numbers rise to many hundreds a day, then this will not be sufficient, and we will be forced to take more severe actions.”