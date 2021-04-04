The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID: Vaccinated Israelis can now enter Croatia without quarantine

The country joins a number of other destinations such as Georgia, Dubai, Cyprus, Montenegro and Greece, which will open on April 14 for tourism.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
APRIL 4, 2021 09:54
THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Croatia announced Sunday morning that it is accepting Israelis without quarantine subject to vaccination or coronavirus testing. Following this announcement, starting next Thursday, Israir will operate two weekly flights to Croatia on Thursdays and Mondays subject to the approvals it receives. Tickets will start at $299 per person.
This tourist destination joins a series of other destinations that Israelis can fly to right now for vacation: Georgia, Dubai, Cyprus, Montenegro and Greece, which will open on April 14 for tourism.
According to Gil Satyu, Israir's VP of Marketing and Sales: "Croatia is a popular destination among Israelis. We hope to soon see more destinations to which you can go on vacation without the obligation of quarantine, along with solutions that will increase the number of flights from Ben-Gurion Airport."


