COVID: Vaccinated Israelis can now enter Croatia without quarantine

Croatia announced Sunday morning that it is accepting Israelis without quarantine subject to vaccination or coronavirus testing. Following this announcement, starting next Thursday, Israir will operate two weekly flights to Croatia on Thursdays and Mondays subject to the approvals it receives. Tickets will start at $299 per person.
This tourist destination joins a series of other destinations that Israelis can fly to right now for vacation: Georgia, Dubai, Cyprus, Montenegro and Greece, which will open on April 14 for tourism.
According to Gil Satyu, Israir's VP of Marketing and Sales: "Croatia is a popular destination among Israelis. We hope to soon see more destinations to which you can go on vacation without the obligation of quarantine, along with solutions that will increase the number of flights from Ben-Gurion Airport."
