Israeli arrested for smuggling, trafficking protected and endangered animals

Earlier on Tuesday, a suspect in Bat Yam was detained by Border police after discovering several aquatic species being stored in a hidden apartment.

The police carried out the search, in cooperation with the Nature and Parks Authority, and found a sizeable number of endangered sea creatures which are prohibited for possession.

This is not the first time that Border police and the Nature and Parks Authority have cooperated with each other as in May of 2023, both organization seized 80 animals, the majority of which were pythons, in the Galilee region without permits. During the raid, a room was found that was allegedly used for breeding and raising exotic animals.

A long Haul

In August of that same year, the two collaborated yet again in preventing the smuggling of 34 exotic birds.

Regarding this most recent event, the police stated, "During the search of the suspect's house, a large number of sea treasures that are prohibited for possession were located, including alligator fish, six seal cats, and a Chinese softshell turtle." Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The suspect was detained and handed over for further investigation," said the police on X.