Netanya Police arrest man on suspicion of sexual assault after extensive search

Netanya police officers arrested a man on suspicion of a forceful sexual assault after extensive searches were conducted on Monday, the Israel Police said.

According to the report, the victim was walking down the street in the south of the city when a car stopped next to her. The suspect allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to force her into his car while performing an indecent act on her.

Following the struggle, after passersby became involved in the incident, the victim managed to escape from the area and reported the assault to the police.

Upon receiving the report, Netanya Police immediately began searching for the suspect.

The hunt begins

After "accelerated investigative operations" were conducted in the city, police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him at his home.

Following an investigation at the police station in Netanya, the suspect, a 32-year-old resident of the city, was jailed.

At the end of the court hearing, his detention was extended at the police's request until Sunday.

During the same week, police updated about another similar incident.

Netanya police arrested a suspect on suspicion of assaulting and kidnapping another person with whom he was previously acquainted.

According to the police, the background was suspected to be a conflict between the parties.