Father from east Jerusalem indicted for kidnapping his children and hiding them in refugee camp

The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment on Thursday with the Jerusalem District Court against a father from east Jerusalem who allegedly kidnapped his children from his estranged wife and hid them in the Shuafat refugee camp. Additionally, charges were brought against Amal Karakesh Adkidak and her son, Riyad Adkidak, also Jerusalem residents, for their involvement in the kidnapping and concealing of the children in their home.

According to the indictment submitted by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office, the defendant (the father) is in the process of divorcing the complainant, with whom he shares two children. The Sharia Court had determined that the children should remain in the custody of the complainant at all times, except for a few hours on Saturdays. At the time, the defendant was also under house arrest.

Abduction plans

The defendant decided to abduct his children for an indefinite period and hand them over to Amal, whom he knew from his work at a mall in Jerusalem, and Riyad, whom he knew only briefly. About a week after the abduction, police forces rescued the children from the refugee camp and returned them to their mother. During the operation, stones and glass bottles were thrown at the police, resulting in one officer being injured.

The indictment charges the father with crimes including kidnapping from custody, hiding a kidnapped person, leaving a child unattended, violating a legal order, providing false information, and obstructing justice. Amal and Riyad are also charged with kidnapping from custody and hiding a kidnapped person. Police rescue toddlers from the Shuafat camp in east Jerusalem, August 7, 2024. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

The prosecution has requested that the court detain all three until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.