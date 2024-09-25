Jerusalem resident posing as a masseur is suspected of sexual misconduct Nova survivor

Boaz Giladi, a 62-year-old from Jerusalem, was arrested on suspicion of committing an indecent act on a massage client, who was a survivor of the Nova party massacre on October 7.

In the last few days, police in the Jerusalem district have been conducting a sensitive investigation following the the complaint from the victim, to whom the suspect presented himself as a massage therapist.

According to the complainant, a survivor of the massacre arrived at the suspect's home as part of treatments he was undergoing, which he found advertised online. During the massage, the suspect allegedly committed an indecent act on the complainant's body.

As soon as the investigation began, investigators carried themselves professionally to substantiate the suspicion, and the suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a court-issued warrant.

Once arrested, Giladi was transferred for questioning at the Moriah police station. An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A hidden camera was found

During a search of the suspect's treatment clinic, a hidden camera was discovered concealed inside a decorative item. The camera transmitted to the suspect’s cell phone without his clients' knowledge.

It was also revealed that the suspect had ‘acquired’ his training through several body treatment courses but had never been professionally certified. Additionally, police investigators learned that he offered 'tantric' massage treatments, which involve erotic sexual contact, and it is suspected that these sessions may have been recorded by the hidden camera in the treatment room.

The suspect was brought before the court Wednesday morning, which granted the police's request and extended his detention until the evening.

Due to investigative needs and concerns that there may be more victims, the police have requested that anyone with information about additional victims harmed come forward to a police station or call the 100 hotline.