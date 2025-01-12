Police arrest over 30 illegal migrants, six car thieves across the country in weekend raids

The Israel Police arrested over 30 illegal migrants and six car thieves in a series of operations across the country over the weekend, the police announced on Sunday.

A raid by Coastal District police and Border Police on an apartment in Umm al-Fahm resulted in the arrest of 11 illegal migrants from Jenin.

At the same time, three illegal migrants were arrested at a construction site by police officers from the Bat Yam police department, and seven more illegal migrants were arrested at an apartment in the compound.

A suspect from the business and apartment was brought to the station for questioning.

Another operation by Beit Shemesh police officers resulted in the arrest of seven illegal migrants. Stolen motorbikes found by Israel Police during raids across the country, January 12, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

An East Jerusalem resident was also arrested for transporting two illegal migrants.

Additionally, police arrested several illegal migrants at a construction site, and following an investigation, an indictment was filed against them.

Car thieves arrested

On Saturday morning, police from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police department pursued two car thieves, who were arrested with two stolen motorcycles.

Police from the Mesovim police department arrested a car thief who tried to steal a car from Yehud and another car thief who was caught with burglary tools in Ganei Tikva.

On Friday, police from the Central Tel Aviv police department investigated a suspicious man near Dizengoff Square. Their investigation revealed that the man was a car thief who was impersonating another person and in possession of a fake ID.

Jerusalem District police arrested a car thief who stole a car from Beit Shemesh at the Kalandiya crossing early this morning.