Indictment filed against two brothers for planning terror attack against IDF soldiers, civilians

Two brothers from Arraba, Yousef Nassar, 22, and Hadi Nassar, 19, have been indicted for allegedly planning terror attacks against civilians and IDF soldiers, the State Prosecutor's Office said.

The charges received by the Haifa District Court include preparing for an act of aggravated murder as an act of terrorism and training for terrorist purposes.

According to the indictments, the brothers were inspired and influenced by Hamas propaganda and wanted to carry out a Hamas-inspired terror attack.

The prosecution said that following the outbreak of the Iron Swords War, Yousef and Hadi began identifying with Hamas, watching extremist incitement content, and consuming radical terror-related materials.

An investigation uncovered that Yousef actively engaged with terrorist operatives via Telegram, joining groups that promoted violence and encouraged attacks against Israelis.

In the indictment, it was noted that in preparation for an attack, the brothers purchased military-style gear from AliExpress, including green hats, a camouflage vest, and binoculars, intending to use them in an operation targeting Israeli soldiers and civilians.

In addition, Yousef allegedly downloaded a manual on how to build a remote-controlled explosive device using a mobile phone. The detailed guide, found on his personal device, included images, schematics, and step-by-step instructions on how to construct and detonate explosives.

Meanwhile, Hadi reportedly sought to develop weapons expertise by watching dozens of YouTube videos featuring military personnel from various countries, including Russia and the United States, demonstrating firearm use. The indictment claims Hadi used these videos as training material to improve his ability to carry out a deadly attack independently.

Radicalizing on the internet

As a result, prosecutors have emphasized the direct threats posed to national security on the matter. They also emphasized the importance of preemptive counterterrorism efforts, citing the brothers' increasing ideological extremism and operational planning.

Though security forces were able to provide early intervention and thwarted a potential attack, authorities urged the continued threat of radicalized individuals through online propaganda.

The brothers remain in the custody of authorities with legal proceedings expected in the coming weeks.

The brothers remain in the custody of authorities with legal proceedings expected in the coming weeks.