Shin Bet, Israel Police thwart Hamas-linked planned car ramming

The Shin Bet and Israel Police thwarted a Hamas-linked resident of Kafr Kanna who was planning a car ramming attack, the two agencies announced on Thursday morning.

Authorities arrested the individual for questioning in February on suspicion of committing security offenses.

During his detention, authorities found that he had written wills and was in possession of various Hamas publications teaching how to carry out attacks, as well as other terrorist material.

During these investigations, Shin Bet and Israel Police also found that he had attempted to carry out his plans for a car ramming attack.

The security agencies reported that the investigation has ended, and an indictment will be filed against the Kafr Kanna resident later on Thursday. An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Terror risks in the north of Israel

This foiled plot comes in the aftermath of two notably large terror attacks in the north of Israel, leading to the death of one man and several others wounded in an attack at Haifa’s Lev Hamifratz bus terminal on March 3, and a ramming and stabbing attack in Pardes Hanna-Karkur where at least 13 pedestrians were wounded on February 27.