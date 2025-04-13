Police raid law office without warrant, threaten staff, seize CCTV footage

A few hours after the murder in the city of Tira on Sunday, during which Marwan Mujahid Amro was shot dead while sitting in his car, police raided the office of one of the city's senior lawyers in an attempt to collect the DVR device from the security cameras, which are believed to have recorded the moments of the shooting.

The office staff told Walla that the police did not present a search warrant from a court, and thus, the staff claim, police acted unlawfully.

Footage from the scene posted on social media shows the police trying to forcefully enter the office of Adv. Ashraf Iraqi while the employees try to prevent them from doing so. The confrontation heated up, and at one point, one of the police officers pulled out a Taser gun and threatened to use it on a staff member.

Police pointing a taser at a staff member after police raided a law office without a warrant, April 13, 2025.

Failing the Arab community

Amro's cousin told Walla: "This pain is our great pain, but it is also a symbol of Ben-Gvir's failure. Only such a failed minister causes bloodshed among us. The contempt for Arab society crosses all boundaries. There are no police here - anyone can murder and do whatever they want. We are a no-man's land. Amro's blood is not the end of the story - we will continue to open new graves, and Ben-Gvir will continue to open new offices."

"As part of the investigation into the murder committed in Tira, police forces worked to locate footage from security cameras, which are suspected to have recorded the shooting," the Israel Police commented. "This is an immediate action intended to prevent the destruction of evidence essential to the investigation. If the need arises, we will examine the manner in which the action was carried out, including from a command perspective."