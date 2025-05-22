Teenage terrorist consulted with ChatGPT before raising blade to border office, prosecutors claim

An indictment was filed at the Juvenile District Court in Lod, against a 16-year-old who broke into a police station to allegedly carry out a terror attack against officers in revenge for Operation Swords of Iron, the State Prosecution confirmed on Wednesday.

The teenager, from Tira, allegedly entered the police station with a 10cm blade on the night of March 5, 2025, in protest of what he perceived as Jewish occupation of Israel and Operation Swords of Iron.

Planning the attack

In planning the attack, the teenager is said to have discussed various options and methods with ChatGPT before deciding to execute his plan.

In the hours leading up to the alleged attack attempt, the accused proceeded on foot to a border officer and shouted “Allah Akbar” and similar things of that nature before raising the blade toward him. Tira town square (credit: Ariel Zilber)

The accused has not been charged with attempted injury under aggravated circumstances as an act of terrorism.

The prosecution has requested that the suspect remain in detention until the legal proceedings have concluded, citing the difficulty in preventing and detecting similar terror attacks.