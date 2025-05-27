Police investigates robbery and murder of 71-year-old foreign national

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Police officers in the Tikva neighborhood in Tel Aviv, after a suspect was arrested for the robbery and death of a 71-year-old foreign worker, May 27, 2025. (photo credit: Police Spokesperson )
(photo credit: Police Spokesperson )

A foreign national was arrested on Tuesday over a robbery and suspected murder of another foreign national in the Tikva neighborhood of Tel Aviv, Israel Police stated. 

The police received a report about a robbery incident in which a 71-year-old man was injured and later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Officers from the Tel Aviv District arrived at the scene and began investigating and searching the area, during which a 40-year-old foreign national from Eritrea was arrested and transferred for questioning. 

Police commissioners conduct situational assessment 

Tel Aviv District Commander, Commissioner Chaim Sargrof, and Ayalon District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Daniel Hadad, conducted a situational assessment at the scene.

Crime scene tape. (credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)
Crime scene tape. (credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

The Israel Police noted that an investigation was opened into the case. 



