21st Israeli Art Exhibition to salute strong women

The 21st annual Israeli Art Exhibition will be dedicated to women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 20:10
A PAINTING by Dalit Merom. (photo credit: Courtesy)
A PAINTING by Dalit Merom.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
After a year-long break due to the coronavirus, the 21st annual Israeli Art Exhibition, which salutes young Israeli artists and social art, is back in full force, and this year it will be dedicated to women.
Bank Hapoalim sponsors and is the venue for the exhibit. Through its Center for Social Banking and the Poalim in the Community Fund, it has selected nine women’s organizations and associations that work for female leadership and help women throughout the country from all sectors as the focus of the exhibit.
The associations are Female Spirit, LA for Violence Against Women, Equal, Bat Melech, Women Against Violence, Transitions, Transforming the Artists, Michal Sela Forum and the Association of Centers for Assistance to Victims and Victims of Sexual Assault in Israel.
The exhibition will feature about 500 works by leading artists in Israel on the six floors of the Bank Hapoalim Executive Building in Tel Aviv. The exhibition will include a themed exhibition called Salamander with a collection of existing works by well-known artists.
In addition, this year’s exhibition will feature a special gift store where selected products will be sold, such as: cookbooks, bags, baskets and other items. All proceeds from the exhibition and from the sale of the merchandise will be donated to the women’s associations.
The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The exhibition opens on December 10 and will be open to the public on Saturday, December 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday to Tuesday, December 12 to 14 2021 between the hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bank Hapoalim headquarters at 63 Yehuda Halevi Street in Tel Aviv.


