A song of support in the time of coronavirus and the 'three weeks'

An Israeli a cappella group released a song that aims to bring people together for communal support amid a combined period of the "three weeks," referencing the Jewish time of mourning, and the coronavirus pandemic.The song was released by the a cappella group Rabotai, which contains a mix of Anglo and Israeli singers who "love to bring music to the masses, and bring fresh exciting music to people that crosses boundaries." Their newest release is a mash-up of two related songs: "Lean on Me" and "Acheinu.""The songs are related in that they are both about brotherhood and helping one another. They're two very powerful songs about lending a hand to each other in times of difficulty," Daniel Fox, a member of Rabotai, told The Jerusalem Post.While many people are familiar with the song "Lean on Me," first produced by American singer-songwriter Bill Withers, few may be as familiar with the song "Acheinu.""'Acheinu,' is a prayer to God, where we ask Him to re-unite and re-unify the nation of Israel. We recognize that only together we can survive, flourish and accomplish our mission," Daniel Brill, founder of the group explained to the Post."During these trying times of the three weeks and corona, the message we want to send to the world, is that especially when we are there for each other, God is with us, and when God is with us, we come out stronger," he added.The three weeks that Brill is referring to is a trying time for the Jewish people, as it's a period of mourning for many negative occasions that took place in the Jewish history such as the loss of both the first and the second Temple - which, according to literature, was the start for the Diaspora (the spread of the Jewish people instead of being united in one location.) During the three weeks, which take place between specific dates on the Hebrew calendar, Jews are restricted from many activities. The mourning begins on the 17 of the Hebrew month of Tammuz, and concludes on the 9 of Av, the date when both temples were set aflame. On the last nine days, restrictions are intensified.As Jews observe an ancient tradition, so too do they observe modern day restrictions put in place by current governments due to another tribulation experienced globally - the coronavirus pandemic, thus making the song, a mash-up of old and modern songs, perfect for the current situation. However, the song, released on YouTube, can be listened to by anyone."I think that's very relevant to the current situation. In times like this we all need to remember that we can rely on those around us for a helping hand," Fox, also a member of the IDF's exclusive Rabbinate Choir, told the Post.Rabotai's song opens up with Hebrew lyrics from "Acheinu." Translated they read:As for our brothers,the whole house of Israel,who are given over to troubleor captivity,whether they abide on the seaor on the dry land.The song then moves into English, as they break into the chorus from "Lean on Me."You just call on me brother, when you need a handWe all need somebody to lean onI just might have a problem that you'll understandWe all need somebody to lean onLean on me, when you're not strongAnd I'll be your friendI'll help you carry onThe emotionally moving song continues.The idea for the song came when Brill decided to put out a clip for the three weeks, and asked his team for ideas. Their lead bass, Brian Hoffman, had the idea for "Lean on Me," and the group's solo/tenor, Ariav Schlesinger, had the concept of fusing it with "Acheinu."The song is worth listening to during these trying times. Brill agrees, as when he was asked how the group was affected by the pandemic, he said that "being dormant would have been all too easy, but when times are tough, the tough get going as they say. Music speaks to the soul, and, having been given a gift to be able to make people happy by what we do, we had to use our talents to lift those that needed a smile."They usually play live, and in normal times offer a "live band option, big or small from a small Chuppa trio to a full band option," Brill told the Post. However, during the pandemic the group had to adapt; they managed to put together two song-videos during the Israel's initial lockdown period. The group put together one song for Passover, and one for the Omer."Each person filmed in their own home and the videos were edited together. We were also featured on the Israeli kids channel Arutz Meir via Zoom, and found creative ways to stay active," Brill said."This clip we were able to do what we do best, come together and make music happen. We look forward to being back with Klal Yisrael [the audience of Israel] celebrating the best moments with you soon," he concluded.