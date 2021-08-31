The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
A spark of comedic genius: Into the mind of Modi Rosenfeld

Join Tzipi Trope and Tzili Charney as they dive into the mind of famed Israeli-American comedian Modi Rosenfeld | Live - September 1 at 7:00 p.m. Israel time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
AUGUST 31, 2021 14:49
NIR: GOING commando?
NIR: GOING commando?
(photo credit: YOUTUBE)

The Next Jackie Mason: Modi Rosenfeld, Stand-Up Comedian
September 1 at 7:00 IDT | 12:00 EST
Modi Rosenfeld, an Israeli-born comedian working out of America's comedy capital in New York City, has made a name for himself around the comedy circuit as an established headliner.
While Rosenfeld performs for all audiences living in the melting pot of the world, and touring across the country, he is widely popular in the Jewish community performing for both reform and orthodox audiences across the globe.
Ronsenfeld, both a comedian and actor, was born in Tel Aviv and moved to New York with his parents as a young child. He was a finalist on the fourth season of Last Comic Standing, and has made appearance in hit shows such as The Sopranos, CSI: NY, Madame Secretary and Deadbeat. He also performed for the late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon in Houston, Texas just before his fatal final mission aboard the Columbia Space Shuttle - a mission where Ramon and six other astronauts died upon the shuttle's re-entry to earth in 2003.
Join Israeli writer, director and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney - fresh back in Tel Aviv after an extended stay in New York - this week for an in-depth discussion with Rosenfeld as they dive into the comedic mind of the Israeli-American headliner.
On this weeks episode of Tzuzamen, Tzipi and Tzili sit down with Rosenfeld to talk about his brand new podcast 'And Here's Modi,' all the while delving into the comedic spark that drives the Israeli-American comedian and his creative process that continues to churn out content year after year.
Later on in the episode, Tzipi, Tzili and Rosenfeld discuss some of the more interesting experiences the latter has come across while performing his sets - whether for the better or for the worse, and how they have shaped him as a professional.
Tzipi and Tzili discuss exactly this and more on this week's Tzuzamen.
Tune in, and discover how Rosenfeld, the son of Israeli immigrants and an immigrant himself, made a career for himself along the comedy circuit and how his life experiences have shaped his world, and the world around him.

*** 


About Tzili Charney
Tzili Charney is a curator, costume designer, producer, and philanthropist. As a philanthropist, she is devoting all her efforts to improving the fields of education, conflict resolution and peace. She upholds her late husband Leon Charney, position as chairman of his real estate business at L.H. Charney Associates in New York, and continued his diplomatic legacy by founding the Charney Resolution Center in Israel in his honor. Tzili serves as vice chairman of the University of Haifa’s Board of Governors, where she and Leon founded the Marine Sciences School.
 
About Tzipi Trope
Tzipi Trope was born in Israel. She holds a BA in Music and Sociology from Tel Aviv University and an MA and Ph.D. in Film and TV from the University of Michigan. Her doctoral dissertation is on Andre’s Bazin’s Mise-en-scene Theory. 
Tzipi has her own company, Maya Films Ltd. She writes, directs and produces documentaries and feature films. She is also an associate arts professor at Tisch.
