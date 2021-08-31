A spark of comedic genius: Into the mind of Modi Rosenfeld

The Next Jackie Mason: Modi Rosenfeld, Stand-Up Comedian

September 1 at 7:00 IDT | 12:00 EST

WATCH HERE

Modi Rosenfeld, an Israeli-born comedian working out of America's comedy capital in New York City, has made a name for himself around the comedy circuit as an established headliner.

While Rosenfeld performs for all audiences living in the melting pot of the world, and touring across the country, he is widely popular in the Jewish community performing for both reform and orthodox audiences across the globe.

Ronsenfeld, both a comedian and actor, was born in Tel Aviv and moved to New York with his parents as a young child. He was a finalist on the fourth season of Last Comic Standing, and has made appearance in hit shows such as The Sopranos, CSI: NY, Madame Secretary and Deadbeat. He also performed for the late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon in Houston, Texas just before his fatal final mission aboard the Columbia Space Shuttle - a mission where Ramon and six other astronauts died upon the shuttle's re-entry to earth in 2003.

Join Israeli writer, director and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney - fresh back in Tel Aviv after an extended stay in New York - this week for an in-depth discussion with Rosenfeld as they dive into the comedic mind of the Israeli-American headliner.

On this weeks episode of Tzuzamen, Tzipi and Tzili sit down with Rosenfeld to talk about his brand new podcast 'And Here's Modi,' all the while delving into the comedic spark that drives the Israeli-American comedian and his creative process that continues to churn out content year after year.

Later on in the episode, Tzipi, Tzili and Rosenfeld discuss some of the more interesting experiences the latter has come across while performing his sets - whether for the better or for the worse, and how they have shaped him as a professional.

Tzipi and Tzili discuss exactly this and more on this week's Tzuzamen.

Tune in, and discover how Rosenfeld, the son of Israeli immigrants and an immigrant himself, made a career for himself along the comedy circuit and how his life experiences have shaped his world, and the world around him.