Acre Fringe Theater Festival returns to celebrate 42nd anniversary

The world-renowned festival, regarded as one of the most unique theatrical experiences, will take place September 21-24 during the intermediate days of the holiday.

“The Acre Festival has for decades become a national cultural treasure, enabling all performing artists and more to fulfill their dreams with original, diverse and creative Israeli work,” said Lizo Ohayon, the director of the festival and chief producer.

Shalom Shmuelov, the festival’s artistic director, rejoiced in the festival returning to an in-person forum.

“After a challenging year that forced us to move the Acre Festival online, I am happy to return to the usual format of the festival and to the magical physical and realistic theater experience it offers,” he said.

Details of the performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

