The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Actress Galit Giat to sing in Ladino Festival in Safed

Triple threat Galit Giat shares about her humble beginnings and her split creative personality.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 19, 2021 21:29
GALIT GIAT. (photo credit: SHILAT MIZRAHI)
GALIT GIAT.
(photo credit: SHILAT MIZRAHI)
Ladino, much like Yiddish, covers pretty expansive cultural subtexts and domains, which suits Galit Giat down to the ground.
Giat has been putting her stuff out there, across a panoply of entertainment market sectors, for close to three decades now.
Some may know her as a TV actress in popular productions such as Shemesh and Kesef Katlani (Lethal Money), while others probably caught her in her glittering hoofing spot on Dancing with the Stars.
But it is Giat’s vocal chords and emotive sonorous delivery that will be front and center when she stars on the final day of this year’s Ladino Festival, which takes place in Safed through Thursday.
When I ask something in the vein of “will the real Galit Giat please stand up?” the 49-year-old mother of three responds that she has juggled her genre act spread from the off.
“I have always acted and sung and danced, at the same time,” she says, adding that she, unsurprisingly, is not a fan of pigeonholing.
“I don’t define myself as this or that. I think that as soon as you do that, you reduce yourself, you limit who you are. I don’t think that is right for me. So, I act and I sing, I do TV cinema and also work on stage, and do emceeing, and I sing in my productions all around the country.
“So, you want to try to define me?” she throws back at me.
I politely left the gauntlet where it landed and explained to Giat that I am not looking to shackle her, just trying to get a better handle on where she comes from and how that informs her multifarious work today.
When it comes to singing, Giat has certainly paid her dues.
“I went to Thelma Yellin [High School of the Arts in Givatayim],” she explains. “I did a lot of plays, with music, and somehow all the parts they gave me were singing parts.”
That was followed by some invaluable on-the-job training in an IDF band, although in a different field of entertainment. “I thought I’d probably sing in the troupe, but I played the comedic role.”
Giat says she has never had a problem with casting her creative net far and wide. “That’s what I really enjoy. That’s my own fun, doing all the things that I love.” That, she admits, is how she stays on the ball and keeps herself engaged. “I am always looking to do different things, in different styles, and to convey a different message.”
That mindset led her straight into the core of Ladino.
“I have been performing in Bustan Sephardi [Spanish Garden] for 22 years,” she says, referencing the long-running hit musical theater production based on a play written by late Israeli president, academic and author Yitzhak Navon, in Ladino.
That, along with a plethora of other projects, helps to keep Giat on her toes. “I have been singing songs by [Egyptian diva] Oum Kulthoum, for seven years, with the Jaffa Theater. That’s something very different. My world is wide and varied, and I love it that way.”
Not that there hasn’t been the odd internal tiff. “Sometimes I tell myself that I should, maybe, focus on something, on just one thing – maybe I should just be a singer or an actress. But I don’t know how to do that.”
Giat isn't entirely sure where her split creative personality comes from, although she thinks her father may have had something to with it. “My mother told me it was hard to get me to go to sleep when I was a baby. Then my dad came up with the idea of putting a radio in my crib.” There was no premeditated music schooling at home. “I have no idea what music played on the radio back then, but it was probably a mix of things.”
She ventures that that nonjudgmental open-eared acceptance of the sounds that surrounded her in her infancy possibly formed her eclectic professional line of thought. “I didn’t listen to the radio when I was a baby. I don’t think you intentionally listen when you are so young. You just hear them, without any sort of agenda or prejudice. I think that is a healthy thing, in life, in general. That is part of the reason why everything interests me.”
In fact, it seems there was quite a lot of gentle guidance in the Giat home.
“My father used to play all sorts of music for us,” Giant recalls. “There was Yemenite music, [hit mid-seventies disco group] Boney M., or ABBA, liturgical material, Israeli stuff, classical music and rock. All sorts.”
The previous generation also got in on the willy-nilly artistic educational act.
“My mother’s side of the family has Algerian roots, and I’d hear my grandparents speaking Arabic. They loved the Arabic language, and I’d watch the [Friday afternoon] Arabic movie on TV with them. I didn’t understand it, but I was charmed by the sound of the language.”
To this day, Oum Kulthoum singing turns notwithstanding, Giat says she does not speak Arabic too well, but that its rhythms and textures are etched into her heart. “Something I remember my grandfather telling me was: ‘You will never understand the depth of Arabic.’ That is probably true, but I have taken it to my heart. And my grandfather was very happy I later sang songs in Arabic.”
The box also helped to draw Giat into the climes of this week’s festival.
“I remember watching the original production of Bustan Sephardi on our black-and-white TV,” she laughs. “There were Shabbat songs and ‘Sheharhoret’ [Ladino classic ‘Morenica’].
“Those songs were always part of my personal soundtrack, as an Israeli. So Ladino was never alien to me. I had to pinch myself when I landed a part in the show.”
She says it was a natural fit for her. “When I got into Ladino music, that added another layer, another color, to my personality and my personal makeup.”
That enduring love affair will fuel Giat’s Ladino Festival finale on Thursday (10:30 p.m.), when she takes the stage with a band that also features her Argentinean-born flutist husband, Marcelo Zuber.
Other big names lined up for this year’s three-dayer include world-renowned Ladino-flamenco vocalist Yasmin Levy, globe-trotting guitarist-vocalist David Broza, Cypriot-born singer Trifonas and popular TV and radio presenter, and vocalist, Shimon Parnass.
For tickets and more information: www.ladinoz.com


Tags singer dancer festival Ladino actress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by