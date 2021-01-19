The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

After 50 years, Netanya orchestra fights to survive lack of funds

After a 50-year history of full performance seasons throughout Israel, the NKO is confronted with the possibility of extinction.

By SARAH HERSHENSON  
JANUARY 19, 2021 20:10
SHMUEL ELBAZ (photo credit: Courtesy)
SHMUEL ELBAZ
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A week after reports emerged that the Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra was in danger of being closed down due to Netanya’s inability to find money in their budget to renew the orchestra’s contract, the conductor and musicians are campaigning to save their beloved institution.
 After a 50-year history of full performance seasons throughout Israel in venues ranging from the largest and finest concert halls, such as Beit Gavriel on the Kinneret and the Recanati Auditorium in Tel Aviv’s Museum of Art, to being the only orchestra giving concerts in smaller halls in periphery communities such as Dorot and Ein Hashofet, the NKO is confronted with the possibility of extinction.
“It is a shame for the musicians of such a high-level ensemble, who have garnered kudos from the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Israeli public, as well as the critics and audiences in countries in which they have toured, to be challenged by the possible demise of their orchestra,” says Shmuel Elbaz, the resident conductor of the NKO. “I look at the situation as a smallness in calculations of the municipality. While the city is building taller and taller prestigious apartment buildings, one has to ask whether potential buyers will wish to live in a city devoid of an orchestra, high-quality music programs in the schools provided by NKO members and important cultural events.”
Elbaz is considered one of the finest mandolin players in the world, as well as a noted conductor and educator.
“To see and work with musicians in the NKO, who sit on the edge of their chairs and whose eyes shine with excitement is a wonderful experience. It is a pity to see their work unravel,” he laments.
“Nevertheless, the musicians are doing the utmost to save the ensemble and themselves,” points out Elbaz. “They are staging demonstrations before the Ministry of Culture, the house of Netanya’s Mayor Miriam Feirberg and the home of Nir Meir, president of the Kibbutz Movement, which provides a portion of the NKO budget. They are reaching out to other orchestras and considering other cities as a possible home for the orchestra. The 34 young, talented and dedicated members of the NKO are spreading word through social media that they plan to stay together as a performing ensemble and will not give up. They are looking forward to finding a new sponsor for the 2021-22 season.”
ACCORDING TO Hila Dagan, CEO of the NKO, 10 years ago, the city of Netanya contracted NIS 1.5 million to support the orchestra and the kibbutz movement pledged NIS 700,000. By the year 2019, the amount was reduced to NIS 1.1 million by the city and NIS 525,000 by the Kibbutz Movement. At present, Netanya refuses to renew support and the Kibbutz Movement is still undecided.
Nevertheless, the verve and desire of the musicians have only increased. Their energy, talent, excitement and love of music inspired Christian Lindberg, artistic director of the NKO, to take a hiatus from his orchestra in Norway and assume the position of Artistic Director of the NKO.
Considered one of the finest brass players and solo trombonists in the world, he is known for his ability to electrify and inspire both audience and orchestra.
“My goal was to make the NKO internationally known, and we succeeded,” says Lindberg in a phone interview with The Jerusalem Post from his home in Sweden. Lindberg was instrumental in arranging tours to Europe and the Far East for the orchestra. They played to critical acclaim in Spain, and also in Sweden, where it was the first time in 50 years that an Israeli orchestra played in a Swedish concert hall.
Lindberg relates it was so difficult getting funding from parent organizations in Israel in order to travel, that he and the musicians personally added funds.
“This was another instance of a subsidy promised but not fulfilled. We were also promised a bigger budget by the mayor, but they were empty words. To our dismay, on the NKO’s 50th anniversary, we were sent a short, terse letter from the municipality saying they would no longer monetarily support our orchestra.”
 “These musicians are incredible,” says Lindberg. “For the amount of work they put into the orchestra, they should be recompensed many times over. Despite the fact the owners dismissed me and my efforts, my heart is still with these phenomenal musicians.”
The Netanya Municipality responded to queries by the Post saying they will not renew the NKO’s 10-year contract, but will invite and pay them on a one-time basis. The orchestra says they do not place hope in these words and are exploring other options to stay alive, bringing the “oxygen” of hope and beauty to the world at large.


Tags Netanya music orchestra Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by