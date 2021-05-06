After COVID-19 hiatus, electronic dance fest DGTL returns to Israel

DGTL Tel Aviv is the Middle-Eastern outpost of the global dance music brand DGTL. The Dutch electronic music experts have been annually hosting a Tel Aviv version since 2017, attracting thousands of dance fans with a mix of live acts and well-known international and Israel DJs.

This year, the festival is returning to Hayarkon Park on September 21, from the early afternoon until 11:30 p.m. with four stages, state-of-the-art lighting and breakthrough artists, the organizers announced Wednesday. The full lineup will be announced on May 20.

As in previous years, the festival is co-sponsored by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.

Tickets, beginning at NIS 260, go on sale May 11.

