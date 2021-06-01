The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
After pandemic, Hebrew Book Week resumes in full force

The event will take place in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem from June 9-19, encouraging residents of all ages to read in Hebrew.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2021 05:03
Israelis attend the annual Hebrew Book Week, on Rabin Square, Tel Aviv. June 06, 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israelis attend the annual Hebrew Book Week, on Rabin Square, Tel Aviv. June 06, 2018.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Hebrew Book Week is back this year, and will take place at the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv and the First Station in Jerusalem between June 9-19.
The annual event was founded with the goal of encouraging people of all ages to read in Hebrew.  
Throughout the week, books will be sold at discounted prices, and there will also be meetings with authors, as well as new book launches and performances for families.
Ahead of the event, Tel Aviv libraries released data on the reading habits of its residents, including during the pandemic, which brought with it an increase in digital and audiobooks, the data shows.
Libraries also offered takeaway services until they reopened recently.
Though they were closed to the public, 22 libraries reported having over 37,000 active readers and over 6,000 new memberships since the pandemic began.
Altogether, close to 300,000 books were borrowed from libraries.
"The library staff [in all the branches] showed great creativity flexibility during this challenging year, finding new, unprecedented ways to bring the library services to the residents," said Dr. Uri Ellis, in charge of the libraries in the Tel Aviv municipality area.
The number of requested loans reached its peak in September, during the week before Israel's second coronavirus lockdown. Libraries remained open until 10 p.m. to allow residents to stock up for the time at home.
In 2020, the most requested book in Tel Aviv was The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, with 377 borrows, While the most popular book in Hebrew was Life Plays with Me by David Grossman.
The Harry Potter series has claimed the title of "Most popular among children." Every year, the series takes the first four places on the list.
Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid followed.
"This year's Hebrew Book Week stands strong in the face of all the odds and challenges that were presented throughout the past year," Ellis added.
Find more information about the 2021 Book Week here.


