The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

American diner vibes come alive at Jerusalem's Berlin Burger

Berlin Burger reminded me of a 1980s diner, with lots and lots of color and neon. One whole wall is of soda cans, many of brands that no longer exist.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 20:29
There are seven types of burgers at Berlin Burer. (photo credit: ASSAF KERALA)
There are seven types of burgers at Berlin Burer.
(photo credit: ASSAF KERALA)
On a Thursday night on the Mamilla pedestrian mall, it certainly feels like corona is a thing of the past.
Two weeks in a row I had to drive down to the lowest level of the parking garage to find a parking space. When I emerged, I found crowds of people enjoying the mild night air.
The first place I tried was Berlin Burger. It reminded me of a 1980s diner, with lots and lots of color and neon. One whole wall is of soda cans, many of brands that no longer exist.
The menu is limited but has something for everyone.
There are seven types of burgers, (NIS 58-66), including a vegan burger made of mushrooms for my friend Estelle. There is a crispy chicken burger and four types of beef burgers. The 220 gram beef burgers, made from a mixture of asado and entrecôte, have various toppings.
Berlin Burger at Jerusalem's Mamilla Mall. (credit: ASSAF KERALA) Berlin Burger at Jerusalem's Mamilla Mall. (credit: ASSAF KERALA)
I tried the French beef burger, which had brisket on top, along with truffle aioli, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. The very thinly sliced brisket was nothing special, and I felt the brioche bun, which is a little sweet, was not the best match to the meat. The burger itself, however, was quite good, and the place is fun. The truffle aioli, however, was outstanding, and I asked for more.
The burgers come with fries, which are more like potato wedges and were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, or onion rings.
If dairy is more your thing, I highly recommend Luciana just on the other side of the Mamilla mall. The extensive pasta and fish menu offers something for everyone.
I was in the mood for a cocktail, so I ordered the Coco Chanel (NIS 52), which had rum, pineapple, coconut and passion fruit. It was quite delicious.
The restaurant is large, and the tables are spread far apart. There are candles on each table that lend a nice atmosphere.
My companion was my foodie son, and we chose two fish appetizers from the menu. The tuna sashimi (NIS 70) was a bit disappointing. The portion was small, and the tuna, while fresh, was a little bland.
The other appetizer, the fish bruschetta, was excellent. It had cubes of whitefish, along with some fresh vegetables and a slightly spicy aioli on a thin slice of bread.
Bruschetta with whitefish cubes and a spicy aioli at Luciana (credit: ASSAF KERALA) Bruschetta with whitefish cubes and a spicy aioli at Luciana (credit: ASSAF KERALA)
For the main courses we went with pasta and had two choices. We had a special of gnocci with beets in a beet sauce with feta that had a chartreuse color and was excellent, and a pasta filled with mushrooms and mascarpone in a sweet Asian-style sauce. It was quite sweet, but I happen to enjoy sweet dishes. There are about 10 types of pasta, which range from NIS 71 to NIS 81.
Mushrooms and mascarpone stuffed pasta at Luciana (credit: ASSAF KERALA) Mushrooms and mascarpone stuffed pasta at Luciana (credit: ASSAF KERALA)
For dessert we asked the manager, Roga, to surprise us. She came with a slice of chocolate mousse cake and a cheesecake. Both were excellent and reminded me of why it’s fun to eat in dairy restaurants.
Berlin Burger
Mamilla Mall
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday, until 2 p.m.
Tel: (02) 656-4919
Kashrut: Mehuderet Beit Yosef


Tags Jerusalem mamilla mall jerusalem hamburger
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by