The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Amid lockdown, still time for laughs with Comedy for Koby

Instead of live shows featuring some of the top stand-up comics from the US, the tour organizers are presenting a safe alternative with an online series of shows over the upcoming holiday.

By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 19:43
The 12-year tradition of the Comedy for Koby traveling laugh riot will continue over Sukkot, but in a revised coronavirus-friendly platform. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The 12-year tradition of the Comedy for Koby traveling laugh riot will continue over Sukkot, but in a revised coronavirus-friendly platform.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
With the mantra of “the show must go on,” the 12-year tradition of the Comedy for Koby traveling laugh riot will continue over Sukkot, but in a revised coronavirus-friendly platform.
Instead of live shows featuring some of the top stand-up comics from the US, the tour organizers are presenting a safe alternative with an online series of shows over the upcoming holiday, featuring some of Comedy for Koby’s favorite alumni. 
According to Avi Liberman, the LA-based comedian who recruits the talent for the tour, the Zoom shows scheduled for October 5 through 8 allow the comics to keep their material fresh, and even address their thirst for crowd engagement.  
“There’s no disputing that for live entertainers like us this crisis has been deeply challenging,” he said. “But technology has given us the chance to continue to use humor as a way to deal with those challenges and give people an escape from reality for even just a little bit. The feedback that we get from offering these shows makes it clear just how much people appreciate it particularly at this time.”
The Sukkot “tour” will consist four independent nightly shows each featuring Liberman along with three additional guests, including Mark Schiff, Kira Soltanovich, Alonzo Bodden, Brian Kiley, Dan Naturman, Dwight Slade, Bobby Collins, Maryellen Hooper, Gregg Rogell, Judy Gold, Joe Matarese and Andrew Norelli – comics who regularly appear on late-night television and the stages of New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. 
In addition to viewing an individual show, discounted “all access” passes to the entire run of online performances are also available. 
“Corona[virus] has taken over our lives in all too many ways and has certainly been very difficult for the nonprofit world.  But we are determined that the tradition of laughter and the Comedy for Koby brand would continue so we’re very excited for what this tour represents,” said Rabbi Seth Mandell, founder and chair of The Koby Mandell Foundation, which provides social and therapeutic support to victims of terror and other tragedies. 
For more information or to order tickets, visit www.comedyforkoby.com


Tags comedy comedy for koby Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by