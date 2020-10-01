Amid lockdown, still time for laughs with Comedy for Koby

With the mantra of “the show must go on,” the 12-year tradition of the Comedy for Koby traveling laugh riot will continue over Sukkot, but in a revised coronavirus-friendly platform.

Instead of live shows featuring some of the top stand-up comics from the US, the tour organizers are presenting a safe alternative with an online series of shows over the upcoming holiday, featuring some of Comedy for Koby’s favorite alumni.

According to Avi Liberman, the LA-based comedian who recruits the talent for the tour, the Zoom shows scheduled for October 5 through 8 allow the comics to keep their material fresh, and even address their thirst for crowd engagement.

“There’s no disputing that for live entertainers like us this crisis has been deeply challenging,” he said. “But technology has given us the chance to continue to use humor as a way to deal with those challenges and give people an escape from reality for even just a little bit. The feedback that we get from offering these shows makes it clear just how much people appreciate it particularly at this time.”

The Sukkot “tour” will consist four independent nightly shows each featuring Liberman along with three additional guests, including Mark Schiff, Kira Soltanovich, Alonzo Bodden, Brian Kiley, Dan Naturman, Dwight Slade, Bobby Collins, Maryellen Hooper, Gregg Rogell, Judy Gold, Joe Matarese and Andrew Norelli – comics who regularly appear on late-night television and the stages of New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

In addition to viewing an individual show, discounted “all access” passes to the entire run of online performances are also available.

“Corona[virus] has taken over our lives in all too many ways and has certainly been very difficult for the nonprofit world. But we are determined that the tradition of laughter and the Comedy for Koby brand would continue so we’re very excited for what this tour represents,” said Rabbi Seth Mandell, founder and chair of The Koby Mandell Foundation, which provides social and therapeutic support to victims of terror and other tragedies.

