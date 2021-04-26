Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, who has made classical music accessible to millions, is to arrive in Israel this fall in what will be the first of the return of the international shows that were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic."It’s true that the pandemic has postponed our concerts all over the world, but we are not giving up. And you, Israel, get to be the first country we return to," Rieu said. leaan.co.il.Shows will take place November 4 and 5 at Menorah Mivtachim Hall in Tel Aviv. Tickets from 2020’s canceled shows are still valid. Other tickets are available at
