The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Anne Frank’s optimism gets a bluegrass twang in Nefesh Mountain’s new song

The song relates Frank’s observations to their daughter’s comment and ultimately urges their daughter to look for lessons in the famous Holocaust diary on her own.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JUNE 10, 2021 02:38
Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are Nefesh Mountain. (photo credit: LAWRENCE RICKFORD)
Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are Nefesh Mountain.
(photo credit: LAWRENCE RICKFORD)
If anyone can pull off a bluegrass song about Anne Frank, it’s Nefesh Mountain, a husband-and-wife duo from New Jersey that has been a standard-bearer of Jewish bluegrass for years.
The group has appeared in Rolling Stone and national bluegrass magazines and worked with some of the most respected bluegrass session players as they have put an Americana spin on Jewish prayers such as “Mi Chamocha” and “Modeh Ani” and released other songs that tap into Jewish traditions.
“What we’re doing is not goofy at all, it’s very soulful and very honest,” singer Doni Zasloff told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2017.
Now, JTA is debuting “Piece of the Sun,” a track from their upcoming third album, “Songs For the Sparrows,” which comes out Friday – the day before what would have been Frank’s 92nd birthday, had she not died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.
In the song, Zasloff recalls an episode from years ago when her young daughter, about 3 at the time, said during a car ride that “everyone in the world has a piece of the sun inside of them.” She and her husband, Eric Lindberg, who sings backup vocals in addition to playing the main guitar parts on the record, were stunned.
“While of course it was ridiculously cute, there was also something profound in what she was trying to say,” Zasloff told JTA. “When Eric and I started to write this song we very quickly found our way to the inspirational Anne Frank, who against all odds was able to see this beautiful light in all people.”
The song relates Frank’s observations to their daughter’s comment and ultimately urges their daughter to look for lessons in the famous Holocaust diary on her own.
“When I was young and lost at sea/ Your grandma gave this book to me,” Zasloff sings. “It’s all in here but I can’t explain/ Why history has so much pain./ But just as every new day comes/ So does our flame, our piece of the sun.”
The entire album is a response to the wave of feelings and emotions the pair felt after coming back “roots trip” to Poland and Ukraine, where they visited many of the towns and cities where their ancestors were from – just two months before the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, which left them numb with sorrow.
“We stayed home with our family and talked about what was going on with our kids, but in truth we really couldn’t process all that much at the time,” Zasloff said. But then they wrote a song for the victims.
“It was the next morning that Eric woke up and began playing these very somber melodies and broken chords on the banjo, and we both knew what and who this song was for,” she said. “We wrote ‘Tree Of Life’ that day for the communities in Pittsburgh with only the hopes that it might relieve their pain, if only for a few seconds. Strangely enough though it seemed to take on a life of its own, and before we knew it hundreds of communities were singing ‘Tree Of Life’ for their own memorials, vigils, and services that very next weekend.”
The song closes the new album. So why “Songs For the Sparrows”?
“[T]he sparrow is a bird that lives all over the world, on every continent. For us these little birds symbolize the small but mighty voices that have been discriminated against throughout the ages,” Lindberg said. “These songs on the album are for them; for the lives that were lost in the Holocaust, for the voices silenced, for anyone facing hate, antisemitism, racism, sexism.”


Tags Anne Frank Holocaust music Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by