What were the best movies of 2021?

It is an understatement to say that 2021 was not the easiest year for movie going. In Israel, most theaters were shuttered until late May due to the pandemic and distributors were hesitant to release movies, afraid that there would be another lockdown or enough of an increase in cases to dissuade audiences. Parents who wanted to take children to the movies had a particularly tough time, having to commit to testing their children before heading for the theater. Many chose to stay home and nobody could blame them.

Blockbusters, especially superhero and comic-book-based films, were the genre that dominated theaters as many lower-profile movies went unreleased. During two periods of relative normalcy, the Jerusalem Film Festival and the Haifa International Film Festival took place and I was able to see a number of terrific movies that are likely to be nominated for Oscars but still do not have a release date here.

Among those that I most enjoyed were Flee, a Danish animated documentary – clearly inspired by Ari Folman’s Waltz with Bashir – by Jonas Poher Rasmussen that is expected to be nominated for Oscars in both the Best International Feature and Best Documentary categories. It is about a young Afghan refugee who tries to make it to Europe, and it tells more than a thousand articles about what is happening in Afghanistan now and the difficulties asylum seekers and migrants face.

The Worst Person in the World, a movie by Norwegian director Joachim Trier, is an engaging dramedy about a 20-something woman confused by all her choices. Compartment No. 6 is a Russian/Finnish road movie, about an unlikely friendship between two strangers on a train. Look out for those when they open here in 2022 – if all goes well.

Ideally, there would be a 10-Best List of Israeli movies and another one from abroad, but there just weren’t enough movies released this year to do this, so here is the 10 best of what played in Israel and some of these movies are also available on streaming services as well as having been shown in theaters.

A final note: I worked as a script editor on Eytan Fox’s Sublet , which is now playing on the Yes Israeli Movie Channel and which played in theaters all over Israel and the US this year. While I am obviously not objective about the film, The Hollywood Reporter just named it as one of their “10 Underseen Gems of 2021.”