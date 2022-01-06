The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Unearthed: The new virtual exhibition at the City of David Museum

The City of David is following in the footsteps of some of the most renowned museums in the world, creating a fully virtual exhibition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 10:11
The City of David.
Many Israelis have decided to skip visiting cultural venues as the coronavirus case numbers continue to rise. However, that does not mean you cannot get a dose of Israeli culture or history anymore.
The City of David Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem has now created “Unearthed,” a fully virtual exhibition that fits with the coronavirus-era trend of holding museum exhibitions online. In doing so, the City of David is following in the footsteps of museums such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London, and the Vatican Museum in Rome. 
The City of David notes that the exhibition is a “state-of-the-art virtual tour that presents to the public a new way to go underground and explore ancient Jerusalem in a fresh, immersive way”, enabling visitors to virtually walk through the site and access a range of videos, pictures, and interviews with the excavators.
Another feature of the tour is the presence of animated recreations of ancient sites such as King David's Palace, the ancient Royal Quarter, and Hezekiah's water tunnels. 
The Israeli tech company Matter, a world leader in producing virtual sites, partnered with the City of David in order to facilitate the exhibition. 
The commercial poster for Unearthed. (credit: CITY OF DAVID) The commercial poster for Unearthed. (credit: CITY OF DAVID)


Tags museum city of david old city jerusalem
