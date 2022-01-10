The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ win big

A few big Jewish winners padded their Oscar resume Sunday. Here’s the list:

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA, GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 22:05
David Alvarez as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake. (photo credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX)
David Alvarez as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake.
(photo credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX)
Golden Globes fans may have noticed something different this year: The annual entertainment awards were not announced on TV, and not for COVID-19 reasons.
NBC dropped the broadcast over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity problem — none of the 87 members of the Globes’ awards body are Black.
(The one celebrity to release a video referencing involvement in the awards this year was Jewish actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who highlighted the HFPA’s charity efforts.)
But the winners were still announced Sunday night, mostly via Twitter and press releases. And they still may offer a hint at the likely winners at this year’s Oscars, set to take place March 27.
If that’s the case, a few big Jewish winners padded their Oscar resume Sunday. Here’s the list:
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg attend the premiere for the film ''West Side Story'' at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, US December 7, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg attend the premiere for the film ''West Side Story'' at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, US December 7, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Steven Spielberg didn’t add to his crowded shelf of best director awards, but his remake of “West Side Story” won best comedy or musical film, and multiple actresses from the movie won Globes, too. A now-deleted tweet from the Globes declared, “If laughter is the best medicine (‘West Side Story’) is the cure for what ails you” — even though the musical is, famously, a tragedy.
(Speaking of diversity issues, Jordyn Haime wrote last month about the story behind the original film and stage show — and the difficulties of white Jewish Americans seeking to capture the Puerto Rican experience.)
Andrew Garfield, the Jewish star of “tick, tick…BOOM!”, won best actor in a comedy or musical for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, the Jewish musical theater writer behind “Rent”, who died the night before the show’s first performance.
Jewish composer Hans Zimmer, a perennial award winner, won best original score for his music for the science fiction blockbuster “Dune,” which starred Jewish heartthrob Timothée Chalamet. The Israeli Philharmonic threw a Zimmer-themed Hanukkah event in 2020.
HBO’s “Hacks,” about a young comedy writer who ends up working for a Joan Rivers-type comedy legend, won best TV comedy or musical series. Hannah Einbinder, the proudly Jewish actress who stars as the young comedienne, was nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical show — but lost to her co-star Jean Smart.
Also on the losing front, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film “Licorice Pizza,” which celebrates a turning point in how pop culture views Jewish women, had scored several nominations — including one for breakout Jewish actress Alana Haim, of the pop band Haim — but lost in each category.


Tags celebrity Steven Spielberg Golden Globes Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by