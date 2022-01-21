Jerusalem-based artist Beverly Barkat has found a creative way to tackle the prickly problem of plastic pollution.
In her large-scale installation Earth Poetica, Barkat transformed plastic waste into a huge globe representing the Earth and its continents.
Earth Poetica is slated to be exhibited at the Gottesman Family Israel Aquarium in Jerusalem beginning on February 6 and will remain on display for six months. It will then be shown in other cities around the world, before ending its journey at the new World Trade Center complex in New York.
The Media Line’s Maya Margit spoke with Barkat about her upcoming exhibitions in Jerusalem and New York.