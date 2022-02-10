Jerusalem Highlights February 11–17, 2022

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Experience the breathtaking art of Ezra Orion at Framed Expanse, the latest exhibition at Hansen House (opened yesterday, Thursday, February 10).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Orion was a remarkable and rare thing, an Israeli intergalactic artist who took his art to the Himalayas in his 1981-1996 work “Facing Annapurna” (Nepal), in which he created a “launching-pad” for the human mind – large schist steps that allow a person to stand in front of the majestic force of the famous mountains and, perhaps, transform her or his soul. After which, he suggested creating create a Super Cathedral, a powerful collection of light-beams which would be projected from the Earth.

He also attempted to create artworks on Mars in partnership with NASA. Had he not died in 2015, Orion might have been the first Israeli artist in space.

Those keen to learn more should note that on Wednesday (February 16 at 7:30 p.m.) Hansen House will host an event in honor of the book Ezra Orion – Intergalactic Sculptor, which is being released as part of the INPRINT art book fair on the same location.

Portrait of Ezra Orion, 2007. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

14 Gedalyahu Alon St. Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more info: https://hansen.co.il/en/event/framed-expanse-ezra-orion/



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Observe Fields of Abstraction, a new exhibition at the Israel Museum (opened Thursday, February 3) which brings together works by Helen Frankenthaler, Hans Hofmann, and Friedel Dzubas. This is a rare chance to see with the naked eye paintings which are, frankly, so large they are often a challenge to present.

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 11 Ruppin Blvd., NIS 54 per ticket. Please note a guided Hebrew language tour with curator Dr. Adina Kamien will take place on Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. (One hour, no extra fee beyond buying a ticket.)



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Take a French-speaking friend to Vice Versa, a newish bookstore on 3 Shlomtzion Hamalka St., or surprise her or him with a book! Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. https://bit.ly/3B1Qm77



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Visit a new adaptation to the 1894 play The New Ghetto written by a man you might have heard of, Theodor Herzl. Originally written in German, the play depicts the failure of a Western European Jewish man to break free from the impossibility of being fully accepted in the Europe of his day and age.

When Herzl was alive, six theaters rejected the play which marked his turn from reporter to Zionist activist and founder of a modern state. 8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater. NIS 50 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. Phone: (02) 560-5755. The show is 90 minutes long, no intermission. The performance is in Hebrew.



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

German-speakers, and those who are interested in LGBTQ issues, would relish a unique chance to watch the 2021 Austrian film Great Freedom. Set in post-Nazi Germany, a gay man (played by Franz Rogowski) is sent to prison “straight from the camps,” as another inmate explains.

The Nazi campaign against gay men began in 1933, and only ended with the end of that regime. Thousands of men were imprisoned; sadly, that aspect of Nazi ideology survived as Paragraph 175 – which was only removed from German law in 1994. The award-winning movie will be screened at 9:30 p.m. (Hebrew and English subtitles). Info: https://jer-cin.org.il/en/event/52573



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

In Print Art Book Fair 2022 opens today at 6 p.m. at Hansen House and will continue until Friday, February 18. Come browse through 300 (!!!) unique books, zines, art catalogues and much more. Admission is free. 14 Gedalyahu Alon St. Today the event will continue until 11 p.m. Opening Hours on Thursday, February 17 are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet (via Zoom) Eran Tamir, head of the legal department of the Commission for Equal Rights of Persons with Disabilities, who will discuss (in Hebrew) the practical points of how to reach equal rights for those who are disabled. He will be joined by Rabbanit Sarah Segal-Katz at 8 p.m. in this online lecture held at Beit Avi Chai. Free; sign up here: https://bit.ly/3utyNf6



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Party for the Earth with Discharged, Imbala and One Climate at HaMiffal today at 7:30 p.m. in a fantastic Drag/Glam/Protest/Climate/Party. Shoshana Benahohim and Prince Chah’chah will be among the drag performers. DJ taklitoris will get the music going at 9 p.m. Tickets are NIS 35 pre-sale; NIS 45 at the door. 3 Hama’aravim St. For more info: https://bit.ly/34CAWtL

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.