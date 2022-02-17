The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Remembering Yehuda Amichai, Israel's great acclaimed poet

He was a poet of love, of war, of citizenry, of history – all at the same time.

By DVORA WAYSMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 13:23
ISRAEL’S GREAT modern poet, 1986. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
ISRAEL’S GREAT modern poet, 1986.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

There are many quotations about poetry. Two that I love are “Poetry is emotion recollected in tranquility” and “When life touches us, poems appear like bruises.” Poets are special people – sensitive, gentle, compassionate. One of Israel’s acclaimed poets was Yehuda Amichai, who died in 2000, aged 76.

It is 22 years since we lost the voice of my generation – our beloved poet, Yehuda Amichai. He was a poet of love, of war, of citizenry, of history – all at the same time. Israel claimed him as its own, but his poems have been translated into 40 languages, and he is acknowledged as one of the world’s greatest poets. It has been more than three decades since I interviewed him in his charming house in Yemin Moshe, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. I have never forgotten the impression he made on me – modest, humorous, gentle, ironic and a complete paradox.

He was born Ludwig Pfeuffer in Wurzburg, Germany in 1924. He and his family fled Germany during Hitler’s rise to power when he was 12. In Israel’s War of Independence, he fought in the IDF, and the horror of his wartime experiences imbues much of his poetry. According to translator Robert Alter, he was “the most widely translated Hebrew poet since King David.” 

Many of his poems have the quality of musical etudes, and a lot of the titles contain the word “now,” as though he was trying to cast off eternal values and replace them with the intensity of the present experience.

I was rather intimidated to be in the presence of such a great man, but he put me at ease with his modest and kind demeanor. He suggested we focus on just one of his poems, and discuss the symbolism of “Out of Three or Four in a Room,” which was translated to English by Assia Gutman:

Yehuda Amichai in 1962. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL/SCHWADRON COLLECTION)Yehuda Amichai in 1962. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL/SCHWADRON COLLECTION)

“Out of three or four in a room
One is always standing at the window
Forced to see the injustice amongst the thorns
The fires on the hill.
The people who left whole
Are brought home in the evening like small change.” 

He told me it described his conception of the poet’s role (he is the one standing at the window.) To him, the poet was a special creature who lives in two worlds, but is not quite at ease in either. One world is the room, a protected place. The other world is the stony landscape of the Judean Hills, seen through the window as a place of injustice, destruction, waste and unfulfilled longing. 

Men go into the world in the morning of their lives whole in spirit. But by the evening of their lives, they are diminished, rendered smaller by compromise and frustration. Every poet longs to be a prophet, but he cannot inhabit the wasteland. He can only observe it from a safe position at the window.

Two of his constantly recurring themes were his father and war:

“My father was four years in their war
And he didn’t hate or love his enemies.
But I know, already on the battlefield
He was forming me daily out of his tranquilities.”

I HAD A lot of questions I wanted to ask him, but most of the time I just listened, fascinated by his words. He told me he grew up in an Orthodox Zionist house, but even as he abandoned formal religious beliefs and practices as a young man, he continued to honor his inheritance. 

Many of his poems read like secular prayers. He asked me about my feelings on Jerusalem, and quoted some of his own... “A port city on the shore of eternity”; “The Venice of God” and “A place where, from time to time, a new shipment of history arrives.”

Together with poet Amir Gilboa, he received the Israel Prize for Literature in 1982. He achieved greatness in writing in a language not his own, for he didn’t learn Hebrew until he was 13. Surprisingly, he told me he was most influenced, not by the German poets as one would expect, but by English poet W.H. Auden.

The best description of the literary giant Yehuda Amichai is his own:

“All past generations have donated me
Piece, by piece, to be built here in Jerusalem.”

He was our psalmist, whose words plucked at our heartstrings. He is gone for more than two decades, but for most of us, his music lives on.” ■

The writer is the author of 14 books; her latest novel is Searching for Sarah. [email protected]



Tags culture poetry Yehuda Amichai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by