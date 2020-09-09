JLM events will commemorate 20-year anniversary of Yehuda Amichai's death

It has been 20 years since the death of the acclaimed and beloved Israeli poet, Yehuda Amichai, who wrote so often and movingly about Jerusalem, and there will be a series of events to mark this anniversary throughout the capital. A special issue of the Israeli journal Mashiv Haruach, which is published by the arts organization of the same name, devoted to celebrating Amichai’s work will be released. Amichai’s family and many poets are participating in the celebration. The issue will be launched on September 10 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ginot Hair Community Center on Emek Refaim in Jerusalem. On September 25 at 10 a.m., there will be a tour of places in Jerusalem that were important to Amichai’s work, starting in Armon Hanatziv and heading towards Yemin Moshe, led by Efrat Campanino and Eliaz Cohen. This tour is free, but pre-registration is required. There will be a Zoom event on September 15 at 8:30 p.m. in which a number of the 60 poets who contributed to the Mashiv HaRuach tribute issue will take part, including Rick Black, and the issue’s editors, Eliaz Cohen and Shlomit Naim-Naor. For more information and to register, go to the Mashiv HaRuach website at mashiv.org.il You can also order the journal there.
