The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Eilat’s Sphera Festival to be lit up by David Dorantes

The inaugural Sphera Festival is back under COVID-19 guidelines and is bringing the best: jazzy textures of Spanish pianist David Doranteswith stellar French bassist Renaud Garcia-Fons.

By BARRY DAVIS
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 23:41
DAVID DORANTES: ‘During my student years, I played a lot of Chopin. Logically it has also influenced my composing style.’ (photo credit: JAVICARO)
DAVID DORANTES: ‘During my student years, I played a lot of Chopin. Logically it has also influenced my composing style.’
(photo credit: JAVICARO)

As the renewal of cultural life here gathers momentum, the trickle of offshore artists making it through the minefield of Covid-19 guidelines is gradually gaining traction. Happily, and fittingly, that means the inaugural edition of the Sphera Festival, which takes place in Eilat this Thursday through Saturday, can bring in some top talent from overseas. After all, it is a world music event.

Artistic director Dubi Lenz has dipped into his expansive bag of tricks to put together a rich program that spans a multicultural spectrum from the infectious samba-inflected vibes of Brazilian singer-songwriter Fabiana Cozza, to the flamenco and Roma-seasoned jazzy textures of Spanish pianist David Dorantes who joins forces with stellar French bassist Renaud Garcia-Fons, French chansonnière Rosemary Standley to impassioned Italian vocalist Maria Mazzotta.

And that’s just the foreign side of the program. The Israeli lineup features such artistic powerhouses as veteran vocalist-percussionist Shlomo Barr and his long-running Habreira Hativit (Natural Gathering) cross-cultural band, kemancheh (eastern spike violin) player Mark Elyahu, and ethno rock-pop group Teapacks, and an intriguing interface between Yemenite, funk, rock, West African music outfit Yemen Blues with a big band led by jazz trombonist Jonathan Volchuk.

Dorantes says he got himself an early intro into the mysteries and joys of music-making, across a broad palette of colors and flavors. “I started playing music at home. At home, music flooded our whole lives. And when I say everything is everything, believe me.”

The Dorantes family has Romani roots and the pianist says it was always all systems go, any and every which way. He says he grew up with the idea that music feeds off, and informs, the dynamics of quotidian existence. “My father taught us the rhythm of life, the coherence of being together without being out of tune, the tolerance and respect so that the music of life flows always comfortable and beautiful,” he enthuses.

It was an addictive ethos that spilled over into the young Dorantes’s initial steps in music-making. “I was not aware of it, but the need to fill every moment of my life with that emotion grew in me, the dizzying need to find, in myself, what I received from my family. I started playing the guitar and I don’t know when or how. It’s like I’ve always played it.”

Before long the youngster discovered, and fell for, the keys. “I started with flamenco guitar but, one afternoon, on an old piano under the stairs at my grandmother’s house. I lifted the lid, looked at that immense unknown keyboard and timidly began to press the notes.” It was love at first tinkle. “I didn’t know how to play, nothing, but that sound caught my attention, I loved it and every time that I arrived at my grandmother’s house I could not avoid the temptation to run to the piano and continue to surprise myself with that wide bicolor ‘staircase’ that emitted those sweet sounds. I was nine years old.”

 Dorantes’s pianistic autodidactic stage continued for some time, while he kept up with his guitar explorations until he eventually enrolled at the local music conservatory.

True to his earliest formative years, Dorantes seamlessly imbibed various genres of western classical music and material from his own multistratified cultural locale.

“What I have taken most from [late 19th- to early 20th-century French composer Claude] Debussy has been the color of the harmonies because it has been the music that has been most aligned with flamenco. I loved the world of dreams in his work, that passion is always above the rules. I also listened a lot to [20th-century Spanish composer Manuel de] Falla, [Debussy compatriot contemporaries Maurice] Ravel and [Erik] Satie.

Romantic Era music also comes into Dorantes’s creative equation. “During my student years, I played a lot of Chopin. Logically, it has also influenced my composing style. The beauty of his music and his poetry made me sail away.”

But there is no arguing with DNA, and Dorantes cites his Romani background as: “the most influential thing in me, without a doubt.” It is a mother’s milk element of his personal and artistic makeup. “Genetics, understood as experiences, as [a] cradle, as life, as natural learning, since when we are a baby we are sponges when we learn everything in that way that only as children we can learn, in that intense and meaningful way as languages that are installed in your mind without knowing how or why but they are already yours, you are already you. Experiences structure the foundations on which you will build a world. My music has the truth of Romani life.”

That and more, including the Arabic and Jewish aspects of Andalusian music, all filter through his professional work. For Dorantes, the two mesh and coexist naturally and harmoniously within his oeuvre. “There is a very great understanding between these cultures,” he notes.

That goes for Dorantes and Garcia-Fons too. They have been musically dovetailing on stages around the world for around six and half years now since they released their Paseo a Dos (Ride for Two) album in 2015. That forms the backbone of their Sphera show.

The pianist says their accrued time on the road has delivered evolving communicative rewards. “We have gradually discovered the natural complementary between piano and double bass played with a bow. That complementing allows us to be singers and accompanists at the same time successively. The idea of a duet whose repertoire would be based on primitive flamenco songs and shapes has been developed quickly, in order to allow piano and double bass to develop an instrumental ‘cante jondo (Flamenco singing),’ [which is] unexpected and innovative.”

That is a silver thread that runs through Dorantes’s musical interactions. He says he follows a give-and-take line of thought. “I like to respect the space of my colleagues, I do not aspire to lead, I like to learn and get excited, and when the backpack of the soul is full, good music starts to come out. I like to join musicians who feel the same way about meetings.”

There should be plenty of that around down south later this week.

For tickets and more information: *9964 and https://spherafestival.com/



Tags Eilat music classical music jazz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by