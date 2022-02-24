Jerusalem highlights February 25-March 3

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Watch the 2021 documentary film Paper & Glue about French street artist JR (real name unknown) as he brings his unusual art to the Mexican-US border and maximum security prisons. (The 94-minute movie is in English, French, and other languages with Hebrew subtitles only.)

Available in VOD until Monday, February 28. NIS 20 per ticket (which means you can watch it anytime within 24 hours after paying). For more information see here: www.docaviv.co.il/org-en/films/paper-glue/

Please note JR himself will visit this country to attend a special screening of this film at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on Sunday,March 6 at 8:30 p.m. as part of “The Day After: Human Mobility in the 21st Century” series of events.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Honor the passing of US film director Peter Bogdanovich by watching two of his most notable films at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The 1973 Paper Moon (today at 6:45 p.m.) and the 1971 The Last Picture Show (Sunday at 6 p.m.). Both films were shot in black and white, and are an artistic look into the grand themes of Americana.

In Paper Moon Ryan O’Neal and his real-world daughter Tatum O’Neal play two con-artists attempting to survive during the Great Depression. The younger O’Neal earned an Oscar for her performance, making her the youngest person to ever win the award (she was 10 when she won). The Last Picture Show, written by Larry McMurtry, is a cinematic elegy to small-town Texan life, the local movie house, and Westerns. Tickets: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/farewell-peter-bogdanovich

OR take the car and head to the Bat Yam Museum of Art to enjoy Blunt Liver by Sahar Yahalom. The first discussion of the exhibition will be offered by curator Hila Cohen-Schneiderman today at noon. Listen to the discussion with curator and artist on the 12 glass heads, the complex paintings, and the outside works which explore the delicate and deceptive transitions between movement and stillness, and between the living and the dead. 6 Struma St., Bat Yam 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NIS 20 per ticket, and includes the discussion.

The Arava Riders, featuring MK Alon Tal, will be hosting a folk music singalong evening Saturday night, February 26, at Kehilat Moreshet Avraham, 22 Adam Street in East Talpiot.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and the entrance fee of NIS 30 includes refreshments. Opening the show will be the KMA House Band, including Jerusalem Post managing editor David Brinn.

More information: (02) 673-7283.



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Looking for something a little off-the-beaten-track during these COVID-19 days? Why not start your work week with Radio Rikavon (literally, Rotten Radio), a fantastic digital collection of very wide-ranging musical interests. Start here: bit.ly/3HZ2uZg and maybe move to a few (Hebrew language) posts about German painter Walter Schnackenberg, US rocket scientist and occult magician Jack Parsons, and Soviet sci-fi movies like the 1974 masterpiece Teens in the Universe. Be warned, you might not return the same person you were when you set foot on this path: www.rikavon.co.il/



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Come see “In the Fullness of the Moon” by Jerusalem artist and poet Chaya Esther at the David Yellin College of Education’s art gallery (in the college library, 7 Ma’agal Beit Hamidrash St. ). Esther is a published poet noted for her erotically charged works and for having a difficult encounter with the Israeli art establishment (the late Mordechai Omer is said to not look kindly at her work). Why not come and see for yourself? 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Same hours on Tuesday and Wednesday) Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.



TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Looking for a cheap Purim costume? Why not join the secondhand costume market at Kiryat Hayovel (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) by reaching out to Beit Taylor at 23 Zangwill St. Phone (02) 644-3222 and learn more about it?



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Visit Artport’s Art Book Fair at Magasin III (8 Ha’amal St., Tel Aviv) today between noon and 10 p.m. and enjoy roughly 300 limited-edition art books and a special white gloves room for rare copies where readers will be asked to wear white gloves so as not to damage the pages.

The fair will also include a fanzine workshop and an ongoing performance by Maya Sharbani. For this space, Sharbani created the fictional character of Prof. Shola Cooperman who will offer patrons help with buying books and a reading of their own unique characters based on the books they enjoy. (Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Admission is free.

If you are already in Tel Aviv, why not visit Field Hospital X? This artwork by Prof. Aya Ben-Ron represented Israel in the 58th Venice Art Biennale three years ago and now finally reaches Tel Aviv’s MUZA - Eretz Israel Museum (2 Haim Levanon St.)

As the name suggests, it is an artistic recreation of a field hospital and brings to the surface suppressed emotions and voices. Note: you need to book tickets (NIS 54) in advance, and give the process time, since the work demands people get a number, wait in line, engage with staff members, etc. To order a ticket, visit: muza.pres.global/order?lang=en



THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Visit Ta’arokh by Ruth Schreiber at 7 p.m. at the Agripas 12 Gallery. The exhibition is inspired by a close friend of the artist’s who found meaning in Psalm 23 during the last stage of her life. Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closing Saturday, April 2, 2022.)



FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Take an English-language behind-the-scenes tour at the Tower of David Museum at 10 a.m. and enjoy the ancient citadel next to Jaffa Gate. Learn what was found during the renovation works and see how a modern space for culture fits such an old structure. NIS 65 per ticket; wear closed and comfortable shoes. To order: www.tod.org.il/en or call *2884

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.