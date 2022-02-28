The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Putin Pub' scraps its name due to Ukraine-Russia war

The bar, called "Putin Pub," is one of Jerusalem's popular bars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 05:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 05:16
What was formerly called "Putin Pub." (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Putin Pub, one of the most popular bars in Jerusalem, has had "Putin" removed from its name, which was the bar's trademark for many years.

The owners of the bar had decided to scrap the name, which is a clear reference to the Russian president, as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ynet.

"The name was given by the previous owner, as a gimmick. We do not want any connection to politics," the owners told Ynet, explaining their reasoning.

The bar is located in the city center of Jerusalem on Jaffa street, with its name finally being changed 21 years. The place also hosts many Ukrainian and Russian tourists.

"This is a place of entertainment and no one wants to feel the effects of the war and politics when drinking beer. We are against the war, we want to host Ukrainians and Russians here. We have received full support for lowering the sign," said Leonid Tatrin one of the bar's owners.

What was formerly called ''Putin Pub.'' (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) What was formerly called ''Putin Pub.'' (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Jessica, a US citizen who arrived at the pub with her face adorned with Ukrainian flag colors, told Ynet that she felt the name change was "good to share the same feelings," and to be with other Ukraine supporters.

Tomash, a Danish citizen living in Sheikh Jarrah, added that it was clear to him that after the sign was removed, he would come to spend time in the bar. "The situation in Ukraine reminds me of what is happening with the Palestinians, people who can not help themselves," he said.

A new name for the bar has yet to be chosen.



