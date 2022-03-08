Andrea Bocelli headed to Israel

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be coming to Israel for a show at Jaffa’s Bloomfield Stadium on June 8.

The gala show, Bocelli’s first appearance in Israel since 2011, will feature the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra and the Gary Bertini Choir as well as special guests.

The 63-year-old Bocelli was born in Tuscany region of central Italy and suffers from glaucoma, which left him completely bind by the age of 12. He broke out in 1994, winning the 44th Sanremo Music Festival performing “Il mare calmo della sera.”

Since then, he’s become an international institution, recording 15 albums of pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums and nine complete operas, selling over 75 million records worldwide.

In 2011, he performed at Masada with members of the Rishon Lezion Symphonic Orchestra. In 2020, Bocelli sang with Israeli superstar Idan Raichel in a special concert for peace held in Dubai.

Andrea Bocelli (credit: Courtesy)

Tickets for the June show go on sale Thursday at leann.co.il