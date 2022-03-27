The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Dimitris Papaioannou brings ‘Transverse Orientation’ to Tel Aviv

Papaioannou uses intricate lighting to dream-up magical scenes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 20:12
TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION – Dimitris Papaioannou’s work blurs the lines between theater, dance and visual art. (photo credit: Julian Mommert)
TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION – Dimitris Papaioannou's work blurs the lines between theater, dance and visual art.
(photo credit: Julian Mommert)

The hottest name in modern dance, Greek choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou, winner of the prestigious Olivier Awards 2022, arrives in Israel with his acclaimed piece “Transverse Orientation,” a must-see work for all dance and art lovers. 

“Transverse Orientation” will be presented at the Israeli Opera between April 29 and May 2. 

Gaining international fame following his direction of the 2004 Olympic ceremonies in Athens, Papaioannou’s work has been seen by audiences around the world. The dance company arrives in Israel as part of an international tour.

The title “Transverse Orientation” refers to the mechanism by which some insects such as moths are drawn toward light, keeping a fixed angle on a distant source of light for orientation. 

As a choreographer and a visual artist, Papaioannou blurs the lines between theater, dance and visual art. In “Transverse Orientation,” he turns to art history to create images that bring to the stage Picasso’s “Minotaur” next to Botticelli’s “Venus,” and move smoothly from slapstick to the Greek mythology, exploring cultural and existential themes, and creating a world of dystopian mystery, humor and beauty. 

DIMITRIS PAPAIOANNOU (credit: Julian Mommert) DIMITRIS PAPAIOANNOU (credit: Julian Mommert)

Papaioannou uses intricate lighting to dream-up magical scenes. He presents his dancers as works of art, using light to turn bodies into beautiful sculptures, and then transforming them into impossible creatures, part male, part female. 

“I believe that the human body is both the measuring unit and the only medium by which you can understand the world around us,” he said. “The interaction between human bodies, objects and space, represents for me a means by which we can understand the mystery of our existence. This is why I combine choreography and art.” 

The result is hypnotizing. Don’t miss it!

April 29-May 2, as part of the Israeli Opera dance series. For tickets and more information, www.israel-opera.co.il. Tel: (03) 692-7777.



