The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Sculpture festival brings art in stone to Hadera

The giant sculptures will be spread out to decorate the various squares on the streets of Hadera.

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: MAY 7, 2022 15:17
International stone sculpture festival in Hadera, Israel. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
International stone sculpture festival in Hadera, Israel.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Art in stone is prehistoric. Since the beginning of time man has used vision and his hands to shape and create. Early statues were from natural things and the most common object was of course stone.

Fast forward to modern times (last month in April), the Israeli coastal city of Hadera joined other famous cities of the world to host an international festival for making stone sculptures. Nahal Hadera Park was chosen as the site of the project where 10 international and local contestants were chosen from 38 stone artists, who hailed from countries such as Italy, Armenia and Estonia.

The theme decided on was sea and sustainability. The relevant theme is strongly connected to Hadera’s geographic location by the Mediterranean Sea. The festival lasted for three weeks and the public was invited to watch and take part in variety of workshops.

The artists brought their passion and skills to start creating their sculptures. Each artist was provided with a giant rock weighing several tons and got to work on realizing their visions in the stone creations.

Since you cannot expect that the stone will be flexible, it is interesting to see the changing directions and flexibility of the artist, as he works through the different characters of the rock’s hardness, layers and colors, and adjusts his way of considering his ideas with what the stone allows.

International stone sculpture festival in Hadera, Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) International stone sculpture festival in Hadera, Israel. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Even after three weeks of sculpting, the artists are still busy with smoothing and improving up until the deadline when they reveal their masterpieces in the final ceremony in front of an audience of all ages. The giant sculptures will be spread out to decorate the various squares on the streets of Hadera. For years to come, the citizens and visitors who drive through the city will be able to marvel at the art in stone.



Tags artist hadera Culture in Israel art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by