The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Celebrating 'Dracula' and other vampire flicks at TA Cinematheque

A festival in honor of Bram Stoker's Dracula will begin in Tel Aviv on May 16.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 8, 2022 20:23
'INTERVIEW WITH a Vampire' is part of the Tel Aviv Cinematheque's vampire flick festival. (photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
'INTERVIEW WITH a Vampire' is part of the Tel Aviv Cinematheque's vampire flick festival.
(photo credit: WARNER BROS.)

It has been 125 years since readers first sunk their teeth into Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and the Tel Aviv Cinematheque (cinema.co.il) is celebrating with a festival of vampire flicks from decades past that will dazzle the night. The celebration of all things bloodthirsty and undead runs until May 16.

In the TV series True Blood, when Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress in a small Louisiana town, asks her handsome, soft-spoken, vampire customer his name, she responds, “Bill, I thought it might be Antoine, or Basil, or-or-or like Langford, maybe. But, Bill? Vampire Bill!”

Sookie might have been a fan of Anne Rice’s novel, Interview with the Vampire, which was turned into a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise as vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Brad Pitt as vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac and Antonio Banderas as vampire Armand. It features very sexy undead, plus a pre-teen Kirsten Dunst as a junior vampire. It mainly pleased fans of the book but picked up many prizes, including a Razzie Award for Worst Screen Couple (Pitt and Cruise). It will be shown on May 12.

Tel Aviv resident Quentin Tarantino wrote and starred in Robert Rodriguez’s 1996 From Dusk Till Dawn, in which he and George Clooney played two brothers just released from prison who find themselves getting up close and personal with some vampires in the Mexican town where they hide out to plan their next heist. Salma Hayek is one of the most alluring of the undead they encounter. Her table-top dance in which Tarantino drinks beer dripping off her toes is one of the sexiest scenes in 90s cinema. Tarantino was supposed to attend a screening of this at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque earlier this year and had to cancel when he contracted COVID. No word about whether he will be able to attend this time around. It’s showing on May 13.

Shadow of a Vampire (2000), is playing May 9. It’s a fictionalized look at the filming of the first Dracula film, Nosferatu by F.W. Murnau, a classic that holds up well today and which starred an actor who called himself Max Shreck (German for terror). According to rumor, Shreck began to live the part off-screen. Willem Dafoe plays Shreck with appropriate creepiness and the film also stars John Malkovich as Murnau.

Dracula bites Lucy Westenra. (credit: FLICKR) Dracula bites Lucy Westenra. (credit: FLICKR)

David Bowie was the perfect actor to star in Tony Scott’s The Hunger, a stylish vampire story that involves a love triangle between a cellist (Bowie), a rampaging, sexy vampire (Catherine Deneuve) and a gerontologist (Susan Sarandon). For years, this had the distinction of being one of the only mainstream movies to feature a lesbian scene with real movie stars and was beloved by many for that. It will be shown on May 16.

George Romero was a filmmaker who was way ahead of his time in many ways, mining zombies and vampires for cinematic gold decades ago, long before such creatures topped the bestseller lists and were the subject of dozens of mainstream TV shows. His 1978 movie, Martin, which is showing on May 9, is not as well-known as his films Dawn of the Dead and Night of the Living Dead. It tells the story of a troubled young man, who believes he is a vampire and goes to stay with his family in a creepy Pennsylvania town.



Tags Tel Aviv movie Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by