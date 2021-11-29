The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Bach meets Bowie with Complexions Dance Co.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet emerged to offer a voice that differed from the homogeneity of the dance community in the 1990s.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 20:38
A performance of 'Star Dust.' (photo credit: SHAREN BRADFORD)
A performance of 'Star Dust.'
(photo credit: SHAREN BRADFORD)
Sometimes, a radical message can become so widely embraced by society that, after a time, it no longer appears revolutionary but, rather, commonplace.
And while unity and inclusion are still far from being the overriding standard around the world, the mission that propelled Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson to found Complexions Contemporary Ballet seemed much more outrageous in 1994 than it does today. And yet, it is no less important in 2021 than it was 27 years ago.
“Complexions has been steady on its missions of celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion, which are hot topics today, but in 1994 they weren’t. It was about putting all these energies, tones and textures under one roof and letting them coexist. And that message is unity, and it’s always that. That’s what it’s been for 27 years and what it is today. I’m hoping that is what it will continue to be,” said Rhoden over the phone.
“We’re about multiculturalism on every level. Our cast is diverse, people are from different backgrounds ethnically and racially, but we are also about multiculturalism in our program.”
Rhoden, 59, is one of the most inspiring creatures in the international dance community. Originally from Ohio, Rhoden began dancing with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and went on to join Les Ballet Jazz de Montreal, followed by a long tenure as a principal in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Dwight Rhoden 88 224 (credit: Courtesy)Dwight Rhoden 88 224 (credit: Courtesy)
Complexions Contemporary Ballet emerged to offer a voice that differed from the homogeneity of the dance community in the 1990s. Together with Richardson, Rhoden catapulted the company to the most renowned stages around the world.
Rhoden’s choreographic career has spanned various media. While his ballets have been performed by leading dance companies, he has also created choreographies for film, television and circus, and has collaborated with artists such as Prince, Nina Simone, Paul Simon and Patrick Swayze.
The night before we spoke, Complexions had premiered a new work in New York City. This festive opening, coupled with a few upcoming tour dates, gave Rhoden hope that the company was getting back on track – if not returning to how things had been before Covid then regaining some lost ground.
“We opened a brand-new program in New York last night. What was wonderful was to be back on stage; our audience was there, full throttle. People are eager to see and feel again. There’s nothing like live performance. You can put as much as you want online; there’s nothing wrong with that. But there’s nothing like being in the room with the performers.
“Our challenge is restoring the rhythm of running a performing arts organization in this climate. People are more appreciative, and this pause we’ve had has really brought into focus how important art and dance is, how important storytelling is.”
To Israel, which Rhoden admits is one of his favorite countries to visit, Complexions will bring a two-part program set to music by possible opposites: David Bowie and Johann Sebastian Bach.
“This program is very much in line with Complexions, as it is a celebration of differences in many ways,” said Rhoden. “The cast, the material and the choreography that we do is celebrating the beauty of things that are very different and putting them together.”
The first part of the program is Bach 25. “I created Bach 25 on our 25th anniversary. It celebrated my love for Bach,” said Rhoden.
The second part of the program is Star Dust. “In 2014, I made Star Dust. I found that these two ballets would work beautifully in the program together. I felt some synergy there. It’s all about the contrast. Bach is eternally danceable. It has a spirit. Dancers really respond to it. There’s such a dynamic, with so many different tones. I thought it was a nice partnership between that and Bowie.”
Complexions Contemporary Ballet will perform at the Herzliya Performing Arts Center on December 8-11 and on December 13 at the Sherover Hall of the Jerusalem Theater. For tickets, visit www.kartisim.co.il


Tags Israel dance Culture in Israel David Bowie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by