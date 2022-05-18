Azrieli's DNA in Tel Aviv

Last Tuesday evening, leading businessmen and culinary influencers arrived at the new food complex - "DNA”, which just opened on the ground floor of the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv.

The Azrieli Group Chairman, Danna Azrieli, the Group’s CEO Eyal Henkin, Azrieli Center CEO Ofir Oren, Entrepreneur Ran Dor-Hai and Chef Yossi Shitrit hosted friends and business partners at a glory event, which also included a performance by Marina Maximilian and a dance party by DJ Itay Galo.

In the past year, the Azrieli Group has carried out an extensive renovation and upgrade process of the complex on the ground floor, with an investment of tens of millions of shekels. A food complex has been set up on the ground floor with a 70-meter-long bar in the center, contains 120 seats, which make it the "longest bar in the Middle East", surrounded by a row of food trucks.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Right to left: Ofir Oren, Yossi Shitrit, Ran Dor Hai, Dana Azrieli and Eyal Hankin (Credit: Rafi Deloya)

Azrieli thanked the Azrieli Group’s dedicated staff and the partners who invested in planning, hard work and a lot of thought to establish a new, well-designed and unusual entertainment complex.