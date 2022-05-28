The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Germany's Ballett Dortmund heads to Israel

Performances will be held at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center, the Jerusalem Theatre and the Haifa Auditorium.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Published: MAY 28, 2022 15:54
THE VERTIGINOUS Thrill of Exactitude. (photo credit: Julian Baumann)
THE VERTIGINOUS Thrill of Exactitude.
(photo credit: Julian Baumann)

Nestled in North Rhine-Westphalia, the city of Dortmund has been known for centuries for its massive colliery. Since 1909, the eighth-largest city in Germany also became associated with Borussia Dortmund, one of Europe’s most famous soccer clubs. Most recently, thanks to the tireless efforts of Tobias Ehinger, general director of Theater Dortmund, the city has also become a hub for culture. 

Over the past two years, Ehinger and his team worked to expand the reach of cultural engagement throughout the city, bringing performances and rehearsals into unconventional spaces. At the same time, the company managed to outline working conditions that were in line with COVID restrictions, ensuring that the theater’s employees kept their jobs throughout the challenging period. 

Next week, Ballett Dortmund, including 26 dancers and musicians, will arrive in Israel to perform a mixed program conceived by artistic director and company choreographer Xin Peng Wang. The show is danced to live music. Performances will be held at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center, the Jerusalem Theatre and the Haifa Auditorium. The program will include The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude by William Forsythe, The Rite of Spring by Edward Clug, Cacti by Alexander Ekman and Paradiso by Xin Peng Wang. 

Ballet director Xin Peng Wang

Peng Wang, 65, has been the ballet director for Theater Dortmund since 2003. In that time, he has created more than 40 ballets as well as establishing a youth company, the NRW Junior Ballet. Peng Wang was born and raised in China. He began dancing at an early age and even studied choreography. His career took off as a dancer for Peking Central Dance Company; however, Peng Wang found himself more at home artistically in Germany. 

CACTI (credit: Bettina Stob) CACTI (credit: Bettina Stob)

“The move to Germany and a second study period at Pina Bausch’s high school opened a completely new world of body language and dance theater to me. And, of course, the rich German theater landscape opened doors for me as choreographer and later as an artistic director,” explained Peng Wang in a recent interview with the Magazine. 

Along with creating works for stage, Peng Wang has also collaborated with film artists, most notably Chinese director Zhang Yimou. 

In curating the program for Ballett Dortmund’s first engagement in Israel, Peng Wang felt it was important that, first and foremost, he was inspired by the works. “I am always looking for the most exciting choreographers. I am simply taking what I personally consider the most interesting. 

“I am always looking for the most exciting choreographers. I am simply taking what I personally consider the most interesting.”

Xin Peng Wang

“I like contrasts, emotion, and humor. In Cacti, Alexander Ekman uses the dancers’ bodies and the musicians with humor to create an original live symphony made of beatings, sounds, breath, words and strings. In The Rite of Spring, Edward Clug turns the stage to a lake, smooth and transparent, which gives him an extraordinary way for sliding dance-movement qualities. The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude is a jaw-dropping, technically demanding dance, which challenges the dancers to virtuosity, done as a tribute to the great masters of classical dance; Petipa and Balanchine.”

Into this mix, he threw one of his own works. “My work is all about the themes, which must inspire me. This is either music or literature. I am always aiming to find compositions or topics which are not introduced in ballet yet. Paradiso is a part of the Dante trilogy I made for Dortmund,” he explained. “The music was originally composed for the production. It has been important to me to find an abstract, very personal type of a paradise. It’s a personal liberation of all boundaries shown in the other parts of the trilogy, and it is pure dance!”

Peng Wang is certain that this program, while jam-packed, will successfully showcase his dancers’ versatility. 

Ballett Dortmund “is a ballet company with the quality of classical ballet and the innovative spirit of modernity,” he said. “The dancers have strong personalities which come through in the performances. We try each time to inspire the audience, to connect with them, to touch them so they feel that something happened during the show.” ■

Ballett Dortmund will perform at the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center June 8-11 (www.israel-opera.co.il), the Jerusalem Theatre on June 12 (www.jerusalem-theater.co.il) and the Haifa Auditorium on June 14 (www.ethos.co.il). 



Tags germany ballet performance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by