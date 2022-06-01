The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

'Tomorrow', a digital multimedia exhibition begins next week

Tomorrow will be displayed using 100 laser projectors, VR glasses and interactive screens deployed in digital spaces around the museum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 22:25

Updated: JUNE 1, 2022 22:27
THE ‘TOMORROW’ exhibit. (photo credit: Lloyd Allen Tibayan)
THE ‘TOMORROW’ exhibit.
(photo credit: Lloyd Allen Tibayan)

Tomorrow, a digital multimedia exhibition that combines the works of Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Cézanne, Vincent van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Aubrey Beardsley and others with contemporary digital, multimedia art from the NFT (non-fungible tokens - blockchain tokens) and VR (Virtual Reality) realms, is opening next week at the Ramat Gan Stadium.

Tomorrow will be displayed using 100 laser projectors, VR glasses and interactive screens deployed in digital spaces around the museum. This technology enables presenting 19th-century and 20th-century artists in today’s technology, thus making both classical and contemporary art accessible in an immersive and robust experience. It premieres on June 10 and closes on October 17.

The layout of the exhibition

The ground floor will feature the exhibit From Monet to Kandinsky, revealing the most important art movements of the late 19th-century and early 20th-century, such as Impressionism, Pointillism, Post-Impressionism, Cubism and Expressionism, through the works of 10 leading masters of modernism.

The second floor will feature a VR complex that will include twenty 3D VR glasses, featuring the work of artist Julius Horsthuis – a digital artist who cultivated an affinity for film and video at the age of 12.

Adjacent to the VR complex, the exhibit Being van Gogh features one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. For the first time, the exhibit will be delivered by a narrator who will unfold van Gogh’s personal story and timeline through his paintings.

View of the Ramat Gan Stadium. October 31, 2017. (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)View of the Ramat Gan Stadium. October 31, 2017. (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)

Over 300 photos of van Gogh paintings, sketches and documentary pictures, such as Sunflowers, Café Terrace at Night, Bedroom in Arles, Starry Night Over the Rhône, and more, will be displayed over 3.000 square meters.

The third floor will feature an alternative lounge space, where an NFT (complex will feature a fascinating international coexistence between Israel and Dubai, where on one side will be presented the works of 20 international artists that are regularly exhibited at the Theater of Digital Art – ToDA, in Dubai.

The other side of the space will display Desperate ApeWives, a popular Israeli digital art collection consisting of 10,000 NFT ape works, carefully designed to represent influential and iconic women and styles in pop history and culture. Artworks inspired by Paris Hilton, Chiara Ferragni, the Queen of England, Kylie Jenner, Wonder Woman, Marilyn Monroe, Cleopatra and more.

For more information and tickets, visit http://tomorrowdigitalart.co.il, or call *2207.



Tags virtual reality art Exhibition NFTs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by