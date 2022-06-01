'Tomorrow', a digital multimedia exhibition begins next week

Tomorrow, a digital multimedia exhibition that combines the works of Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Cézanne, Vincent van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Aubrey Beardsley and others with contemporary digital, multimedia art from the NFT (non-fungible tokens - blockchain tokens) and VR (Virtual Reality) realms, is opening next week at the Ramat Gan Stadium.

Tomorrow will be displayed using 100 laser projectors, VR glasses and interactive screens deployed in digital spaces around the museum. This technology enables presenting 19th-century and 20th-century artists in today’s technology, thus making both classical and contemporary art accessible in an immersive and robust experience. It premieres on June 10 and closes on October 17.

The layout of the exhibition

The ground floor will feature the exhibit From Monet to Kandinsky, revealing the most important art movements of the late 19th-century and early 20th-century, such as Impressionism, Pointillism, Post-Impressionism, Cubism and Expressionism, through the works of 10 leading masters of modernism.

The second floor will feature a VR complex that will include twenty 3D VR glasses, featuring the work of artist Julius Horsthuis – a digital artist who cultivated an affinity for film and video at the age of 12.

Adjacent to the VR complex, the exhibit Being van Gogh features one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. For the first time, the exhibit will be delivered by a narrator who will unfold van Gogh’s personal story and timeline through his paintings.

View of the Ramat Gan Stadium. October 31, 2017. (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)

Over 300 photos of van Gogh paintings, sketches and documentary pictures, such as Sunflowers, Café Terrace at Night, Bedroom in Arles, Starry Night Over the Rhône, and more, will be displayed over 3.000 square meters.

The third floor will feature an alternative lounge space, where an NFT (complex will feature a fascinating international coexistence between Israel and Dubai, where on one side will be presented the works of 20 international artists that are regularly exhibited at the Theater of Digital Art – ToDA, in Dubai.

The other side of the space will display Desperate ApeWives, a popular Israeli digital art collection consisting of 10,000 NFT ape works, carefully designed to represent influential and iconic women and styles in pop history and culture. Artworks inspired by Paris Hilton, Chiara Ferragni, the Queen of England, Kylie Jenner, Wonder Woman, Marilyn Monroe, Cleopatra and more.

For more information and tickets, visit http://tomorrowdigitalart.co.il, or call *2207.