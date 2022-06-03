Jerusalem highlights June 3-9

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Visit “Auf Wiedersehen,” a new exhibition by Noy and Tamir Haimovitz based on the relationship between Jerusalem and Germany, which just opened at Barbur Gallery (1 Hasorag St.).

A sister exhibition is currently open in Germany’s ACC Galerie Weimar as well, following the residency program the two artists did in that country. The colorful, grotesque works offer a funny-horrific vision that blends ceramics, cartoons and Jewish sensibilities. Hours: Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.

Enjoy a free, live performance by the Zaman band (singer Suheil Foud and guitar player Yazid Said) at FeelBeith (4 Naomi St.) at 9:30 p.m. and an after-party with DJ Nizar. The band covers folk songs from the Muslim world with a flamenco twist. Doors open at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Watch the 2021 Polish film Other People, a hip-hop opera directed by Aleksandra Terpińska depicting the lives of three urban characters soon to realize their lives are connected in unexpected ways. Tomorrow (Sunday at 8:30 p.m.) join a special screening of All Our Fears. This unique movie depicts the lives of openly LBGTQ people who live in the Polish countryside. Hebrew subtitles only. The films are shown at the Jerusalem Cinematheque during the Polish Zoom film festival. NIS 41 per ticket. For more information: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/polish-zoom

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Too damn hot? Stay home and groove to a new album by the Yemenite-Israeli band El Khat. The band delighted lovers of Arab-groove music when it released Saadia Jefferson three years ago. Now is the time to rock out to the tunes of Albat Alawi. When they tour the capital, the four-member band often performs at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.), so stay tuned! Saadia Jefferson can be downloaded on Bandcamp.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Visit the exhibition Who Will Be Concerned for Heaven at Hechal Shlomo (58 King George St.) and view works by two outstanding Russian-Jewish artists. Ella Binstock and Oleg Krotkov were trained in the arts in the former USSR, and shared their lives as husband and wife after they moved here in the mid-1990s.

The exhibition follows a solo one given to Krotkov at the Russian State Museum in Stroganov Palace, St. Petersburg, and is a unique chance to enjoy works often overlooked by the mainstream art world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. NIS 20 per ticket. This is one of the few museums to offer Yiddish-language guided tours; to book one, contact [email protected]

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Take part in the Rooftop Pioneers Convention which starts at 9 a.m. today at the Clal Building (97 Jaffa St.) and ends at 5 p.m. – and promises to party until 8 p.m.

Learn about green roofs in Colorado from academic Jennifer Bousselot at the first session (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) or join the discussion about roofs and entrepreneurs with architect Tareq Nassar and Dizengoff Center Tel Aviv Co-CEO Dan Pilz (among others) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Adam Greenspan with speak about Salesforce Park in San Francisco.

If you get hungry, hang on until 5 p.m. and enjoy a unique meal made by activist-chef Racheli Errera. Then party on the roof until 8 p.m. with like-minded lovers of innovation, green design and eco-urban planning. Admission is free; pre-register here: shorturl.at/ntM05. The discussions mentioned here are in English, but the other panels are in Hebrew.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

Listen to the soft Hebrew folk music of the Djamchid Sisters today at 10 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.) at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.). Admission is NIS 60 in advance; NIS 70 at the door. In this case, the band name is true – the duo is composed of two real-life sisters. They are Shay-Lee and Eden Djamchid. To book your ticket visit: shorturl.at/gADLY

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

If you live near French Hill, visit Artichoke Bar (19 Hahagana St.) for a relaxed evening at this student-owned-and-operated pub, with good beer and music. The pub is only open on Thursdays starting at 8:30 p.m. Call 052-354-4100 if you wish to perform, offer a lecture, or activity. To find it, walk behind the French Hill shopping center.

HEADS UP

Enjoy young theater productions this Saturday, May 11, with a special offer by the Incubator theater group, with two tickets costing just NIS 39. Watch A Hell of a Lot to Lose, a side-splitting Hebrew musical about Israel (and the entire world) being destroyed by a large meteor (9 p.m., 18 Mesilat Yesharim St.). For details, see: www.incubator.org.il/

